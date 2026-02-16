3 Years On, Guy Ritchie’s Criminally Underrated Spy Film is Finally a Hit On Prime

Although Guy Ritchie can boast of having helmed many beloved movies throughout his career, there are a few that failed to make a considerable splash. After rising to prominence with British crime comedies Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch, Guy Ritchie has made a number of high-profile blockbusters. As well as helming two Sherlock Holmes movies, Richie also helmed the divisive fantasy epic King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and the excellent live-action remake of Aladdin, before reverting to his roots with another star-studded British crime caper in The Gentlemen. It’s fair to say that the director is best known for his ensemble crime movies, but he has also found success in several other genres over the years.

One Guy Ritchie film that struggled to find the success it deserved was Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre. The movie, which stars Jason Statham as the sardonic spy Orson Fortune, received a theatrical release in 2023 before landing on Prime Video just one month later. Though it earned only average reviews, it has now found success on Prime, three years on from its release. Having only recently been re-added to the streaming platform, Operation Fortune now sits as the third most-watched movie on Prime in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. While its success isn’t particularly timely, it is thoroughly deserved.

Why Operation Fortune is One of Guy Ritchie’s Most Underrated Movies

The movie, which sees Jason Statham leading a team in a mission to recover a dangerous piece of technology from an eccentric arms dealer, is perhaps the most underrated in Guy Ritchie’s recent career. Alongside Statham, it stars Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Hugh Grant, and Josh Hartnett, boasting an excellent ensemble. Its status as a spy movie is somewhat misleading, as it makes use of a decidedly comedic tone throughout. However, its clunky title doesn’t expressly communicate that to potential viewers, which is perhaps why it has struggled to land major success until now.

There are many great spy movies that nobody talks about, but Operation Fortune is also an underrated action comedy. One potential explanation for why it is one of Guy Ritchie’s most underrated movies is that it doesn’t wear its light-hearted tone on its sleeve and is instead presented as far more serious than it actually is. It’s a film that further proves how talented Statham can be with deadpan humor, but also subtly evidences how versatile a filmmaker Guy Ritchie truly is.

Although Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre didn’t land major success upon its initial release, its belated streaming popularity is well-deserved. It’s a sleek and comedic spy thriller that playfully lampoons elements of the genre while still delivering great action set pieces and much of Guy Ritchie’s signature fast-talking humor, brought to life perfectly by the likes of Statham, Hugh Grant, and Aubrey Plaza. Though it remains an underrated Jason Statham movie, its recent success on Prime Video might just mean that Operation Fortune is finally starting to get the love and appreciation it deserves.

