3 Jason Statham Movies That Prove He’s The Best Action Star

In an era dominated by CGI spectacles and superhero blockbusters, Jason Statham stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of practical action filmmaking. His journey from competitive diving to Hollywood action star wasn’t just a career change – it was the birth of a new type of action hero. Unlike many of his contemporaries who rely heavily on stunt doubles and digital effects, Statham brings authentic athletic skills and martial arts expertise to every role. His commitment to performing his own stunts, combined with an intensity that can be conveyed through a mere glance, has revolutionized modern action cinema.

While Statham’s filmography spans numerous genres and styles, certain movies showcase his unique capabilities in ways that elevate him above his peers. These films demonstrate not just his physical prowess but also his ability to sell increasingly outrageous scenarios through sheer commitment and presence. From intimate hand-to-hand combat to large-scale action set pieces, these three films represent the pinnacle of Statham’s contribution to action cinema, proving why he deserves recognition as one of the genre’s greatest stars.

Crank

Image courtesy of Lionsgate

Directors Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor’s 2006 action thriller Crank follows Chev Chelios (Jason Statham), a professional hitman who discovers he’s been injected with a synthetic drug that will kill him if his adrenaline drops. With only hours to live, Chelios races through Los Angeles, seeking revenge while doing anything necessary to keep his heart rate elevated. The film’s unique premise and frenetic style earned it cult status, with critics praising Statham’s committed performance despite the outlandish plot.

Statham’s knack for action scenes drives Crank‘s most memorable sequences. For example, during the public square fight, his character desperately maintains his adrenaline by engaging in a brutal brawl, with Statham making the most of his martial arts background. The film’s motorcycle chase also demonstrates Statham’s stunt expertise as he performs complex riding sequences while maintaining his character’s unhinged determination. Crank also employs handheld camera work that amplifies Statham’s frenetic energy, creating a visceral experience few action stars could deliver convincingly.

The Transporter

Image courtesy 20th Century Studios

The Transporter, directed by Louis Leterrier and Corey Yuen, introduced audiences to Frank Martin (Jason Statham), a highly skilled driver who delivers dangerous cargo with no questions asked. He follows strict rules until a job forces him to break them, leading to a chaotic fight for survival. The film launched Statham’s career as a leading action star and spawned two sequels, with critics particularly praising the innovative action sequences and Statham’s breathtaking presence.

The film’s most celebrated sequence, the oil fight scene in the bus station garage, showcases Statham’s martial arts abilities through meticulously choreographed combat. What begins as a conventional fight transforms when the floor becomes slicked with oil, forcing Statham to adapt his fighting style. In addition, the container yard chase pushes his abilities further, combining parkour-style movements with traditional martial arts in confined spaces. Throughout these sequences, Statham maintains his character’s professional demeanor while executing complex physical feats.

The Meg

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Director Jon Turteltaub’s 2018 science-fiction action film The Meg stars Statham as Jonas Taylor, a deep-sea rescue diver brought out of retirement to save a research team trapped in the depths of the Pacific Ocean. Oh, and he eventually faces off against a prehistoric 75-foot-long shark known as the Megalodon. The film was a global box office success, grossing over $530 million worldwide and spawning a 2023 sequel, with critics specifically highlighting Statham’s commitment to the underwater scenes.

The film leverages Statham’s real-life background as a former Olympic-level diver for Britain’s National Swimming Squad. During the underwater rescue scenes, his extensive diving experience allows for authentic movements that create genuine tension, even in CGI-heavy sequences. Plus, in the climactic confrontation with the Megalodon, Statham’s powerful swimming movements and authentic reactions to practical effects ground the fantastical elements in reality. His performance bridges the gap between old-school action and contemporary blockbuster filmmaking, proving that practical skills remain valuable even in effects-driven cinema.

