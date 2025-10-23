30 Years On, Action Movie Fans Have The Perfect Replacement For Heat (With 2 Original Avengers)

There are few (if any) action movies or heist thrillers that can stand toe-to-toe with Heat. Michael Mann’s 1995 crime masterpiece, starring Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro, is about as perfect an action film as you’ll ever see. It’s so good that it influenced a massive part of Christopher Nolan’s style and career. The film about a detective and bank robber playing cat and mouse around Los Angeles can’t be replicated, but a new movie from Amazon MGM Studios looks to be about as close to Heat as anyone has come since Nolan sent jaws dropping to theater floors with his Mann-inspired opening to The Dark Knight in 2008.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On Thursday morning, Amazon MGM released the first trailer for Crime 101, a new thriller from director Bart Layton, based on a novella from famed crime writer Don Winslow. From the story to the cinematography to the dazzling cast, Crime 101 feels like a spiritual successor to Heat in all the best ways. Check it out!

Play video

While Heat packed a massive punch with Pacino, DeNiro, and Val Kilmer, the cast of Crime 101 is fantastic in its own right. Its lead cop and robber are played by two stars who fans are used to seeing on-screen together, though they’ve spent plenty of films as allies, rather than enemies.

Crime 101 stars Marvel mainstays and original Avengers Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo. Hemsworth plays a thief who has been evading capture for some time, while Ruffalo plays the detective hell-bent on catching him. The cast also features Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Nick Nolte.

The trailer itself is fantastic, but fans will unfortunately have to wait a few more months to find out if Crime 101 is as good as advertised. The film is being released in theaters on February 13, 2026.

What Is Crime 101 About?

Like Heat, Crime 101 is all about the chase, with a desperate cop trying to find his target and said target doing everything he can to finish the job. The big wrinkle in this movie is the role of Berry’s character, who complicates things as an insurance broker who begins working with Hemsworth’s thief.

You can check out the official synopsis for Crime 101 below!

“Set against the sun-bleached grit of Los Angeles, CRIME 101 weaves the tale of an elusive thief (Chris Hemsworth) whose high-stakes heists unfolding along the iconic 101 freeway have mystified police. When he eyes the score of a lifetime with hopes of this being his final job, his path collides with a disillusioned insurance broker (Halle Berry) who is facing her own crossroads, forcing the two to collaborate. Determined to crack the case, a relentless detective (Mark Ruffalo) closes in on the operation, raising the stakes even higher. As the multimillion-dollar heist approaches, the line between hunter and hunted begins to blur, and all three are forced to confront the cost of their choices–and the realization that there’s no turning back.”

What did you think of the trailer for Crime 101? Will you be heading to theaters to check it out in February? Let us know in the comments!