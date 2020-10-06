The 355 Trailer Released

There's a new group of secret agents on the way to theaters, known only as The 355. Simon Kinberg, longtime X-Men producer and director of Dark Phoenix, has teamed up with screenwriter Theresa Rebeck to bring to life a new story about an international group of secret agents. Led by Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong'o, the film's all-star cast is ready for an adventure around the globe. The first trailer was released on Tuesday morning, and you can check it out in the video above.

Chastain and Nyong'o star as two members of the five-woman spy team, and they're joined by the likes of Penelope Cruz, Diane Kruger, and Bingbing Fan. The 355 also stars Edgar Ramirez and Sebastian Stan.

You can check out the official synopsis for The 355 below.

"When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason 'Mace' Brown (Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed."

Kinberg directs The 355 from a script he co-wrote alongside Rebeck. Chastain and Kelly Carmichael produce for Chastain’s Freckle Films and by Kinberg for his Genre Films. The film is executive produced by Richard Hewitt.

What do you think of the trailer for The 355? Are you looking forward to seeing the movie when it arrives in theaters early next year? Let us know in the comments!

The 355 is set to debut in theaters on January 15, 2021.