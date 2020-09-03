4 Kids Walk Into a Bank Movie Coming From Picturestart

✖

The successful Black Mask comic 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank will be heisting silver screens in a few years as a new announcement revealed the series has been optioned by Picturestart, with screenwriter Matthew Robinson of Dora and the Lost City of Gold penning the script. Robinson is currently writing the reboot of the musical Little Shop of Horrors and the sequel to the Tom Cruise sci-fi flick Edge of Tomorrow: Live Die Repeat. The company Picturestart is a newer production house run by former Lionsgate exec Erik Feig, who will be producing with Black Mask Studios boss Matt Pizzolo.

Comic creators Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss will co-produce as well, and Rosenberg took to social media to speak out about the project.

"Thanks for all the kind words on the 4 KIDS WALK INTO A BANK announcement," Rosenberg wrote on Twitter. "We're incredibly excited to work with [Picturestart] on this. Their enthusiasm and expertise really blew us away. And we couldn't be happier with Matt Robinson writing the script. I loved The Invention of Lying and Little Shop of Horrors and Live Die Repeat and Repeat are easily two of the upcoming movies I'm most excited about."

He added, "Everyone involved was very excited to have [Boss] and I come on and co-produce the movie and help bring it to life. And the book would 100% not exist if it weren't for [Pizzolo] so it is awesome that he producing it."

4 Kids Walk Into a Bank was one of the popular titles from Black Mask Studios, coming off the heels of titles like Space Riders and Rosenberg's own We Can Never Go Home; some of those comics opened the door for the writer's Marvel career where he has written X-Men, Kingpin, Hawkeye, and more.

Boss went on to do cover work for series such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe and The Archies. Boss and Rosenberg have announced a series for Image Comics called What's the Furthest Place From Here, which was announced at Image Expo 2018 but has yet to get any momentum beyond that reveal.