5 Netflix Animated Movies That Should Crossover With KPop Demon Hunters

KPop Demon Hunters might be the biggest animated film to ever air on Netflix, but it is far from the only original animated entry on the streaming service. While the story of Huntrix has yet to crossover with any other properties in the entertainment world, it is entirely possible that with the upcoming sequel and other projects, we could see a full-blown crossover. When it comes to Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, some Netflix original movies would make for some prime examples of crossovers that could work in this supernatural world.

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5.) Ultraman Rising

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What’s a better mix than demons and kaiju? While we haven’t seen these two sides of the coin clashing that many times in popular media, what would make for a better Netflix hero crossover than seeing Huntrix teaming up with Ultraman? Ultraman Rising might not return for a sequel, but this wouldn’t mean that it couldn’t be resurrected with the help of KPop Demon Hunters. This crossover would be that much easier thanks to both films employing the use of stunning CG animation, with Netflix remaining primed to bring back the classic Japanese hero in some form or fashion.

4.) Wendell & Wild

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This crossover would certainly lean the most into the supernatural aspects of KPop Demon Hunters, while also working the best in terms of seamlessly merging the two worlds. For those who might not have seen it, Wendell & Wild stars Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele as the two titular characters, who find themselves attempting to influence the main character, Kat. While this might be tricky to merge these two worlds in relation to animation, as Wendell & Wild was made using stop-motion animation, splitting the difference and presenting the two stories with two varying animation styles might ultimately work well. Both KPop Demon Hunters and Wendell & Wild were some of the best animated examples of their respective styles of animation, so mixing the two seems like an easy bet.

3.) The Monkey King

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2023’s The Monkey King might not take place in the present day like KPop Demon Hunters, but its Eastern influence cannot be denied. The movie that took its story from the legendary tale known as Journey to the West, the same story that helped to influence the Dragon Ball franchise, and certainly had its fair share of action and humor. Much like Ultraman Rising, a sequel to The Monkey King hasn’t been confirmed, but a crossover between this simian hero and the members of Huntrix might work as a good way to resurrect the ape.

2.) Mitchells Vs. The Machines

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Considering that both KPop Demon Hunters and Mitchells Vs. The Machines were forged by Sony Pictures Animation, this would be one of the easiest crossovers to actually make happen. While the Mitchell family wasn’t touring the world while fighting demons, their struggle with technology would help to blend these two wild worlds together if the automotons and demons decided to team up. Last year, it was actually confirmed that a sequel to Mitchells Vs. The Machines is in the works, so this is a franchise that will continue even if they never meet the likes of Mira, Zoey, and Rumi. Considering both their Sony ties, it is possible that these characters could make cameos in one another’s upcoming sequels.

1.) Nimona

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Nimona is easily one of the biggest Netflix movies that the streaming service has ever released, garnering quite a lot of attention when it comes to critical reception and the award circuit. While not winning Best Animated Picture at the Academy Awards like KPop Demon Hunters, it was nominated in 2024. Nimona has yet to confirm that a sequel is on the way, so giving the titular dragon character another shot would work well, especially if she were to team up with Huntrix. While the two worlds couldn’t be more different, seeing all these characters clash would make for a mind-bending experience thanks to this fact.

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