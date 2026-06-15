LEGO’s First KPop Demon Hunters Set Was Just Officially Revealed (& It’s Perfect)

Finally, after months of silence following the first announcement that LEGO was set to release multiple KPop Demon Hunters sets, we have a first look at the first official set. As expected from the original announcement tease, the set features fan-favorite characters Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird, the demon-world familiars who befriend Rumi. We’d already had a tease of the set back in February when LEGO revealed a first look at Derpy’s paw, but no details followed other than the expectation that the announcement would come in Spring. A little later than expected, here’s what the set will look like…

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The decision to go with Derpy and Sussie as the first set is a smart one. As much as KPop Demon Hunters fans love Huntrx and the Saja Boys, the blue tiger and his mute but incredibly expressive sidekick have become mascots for the franchise, and they have instant pulling power. This set will likely sell out pretty quickly, so if you’re planning on spending on it, get in there early.

LEGO KPop Demon Hunters Derpy & Sussie Set Details

The set will cost $69.99 and is now available for preorder, with shipping commencing from August 1 2026. More KPop Demon Hunter LEGO sets are scheduled to be revealed for 2027. LEGO has also revealed that the Derpy & Sussie set consists of 825 pieces and measures over 8.5 in. (21 cm) high, 6 in. (15 cm long) and 6 in. (15 cm) wide when Sussie is standing on Derpy’s head. It also includes two different love notes from Jinu, as well as a flower pot so fans can recreate the fan favorite moment when Derpy becomes fascinated by the upended pot in the movie.

LEGO’s Ideas initiative previously had a quite similar version of Derpy and Sussie in a wider set celebrating the hit song “Golden” under consideration. That also included minifigures for Huntrx, which are likely to be included in the planned future sets that LEGO is scheduled to release in 2027. I had recently speculated that the upcoming Derpy and Sussie set might look very similar to the LEGO Ideas set (which will surely now not pass the LEGO board’s review, given how similar it is), because the set took visual clues from other LEGO sets already in circulation. That suggestion wasn’t far from reality, but the final LEGO design is more detailed and comes with articulated limbs, which is definitely an improvement.

Derpy can be customized between two different expressions – with his tongue out to hold and love letter from Jinu, or with his tongue in. One of the official images from LEGO reveals that the back of Derpy’s head opens to house the tongue and love letters when you opt for the “normal” look. Here’s a gallery of images that LEGO has just officially revealed for the set:

Sadly, there’s not an additional KPop Demon Hunters themed gift for preorders, but the LEGO site does list that anyone who purchases the Derpy and Sussie set between now and June 18 will receive a Hot Rod Car set, and if you bundle Derpy in with another set during the same window and your purchase totals more than $130, there’s a sweet Disney Classic Animation Scenes set included as a free gift (while supplies last), that’s usually listed at $19.99.

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