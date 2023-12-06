51st Annual Saturn Awards Nominations Announced

See the full list of Saturn Award nominees for the 2024 ceremony.

There may be a superhero slump at the box office, but comic book and sci-fi movies reign supreme at the 51st Saturn Awards. The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films announced this year's Saturn Award nominees on Wednesday, with The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul leading nominations on the television side, and Avatar: The Way of Water and Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once taking multiple nominations in the film categories.

The awards, which honor the best genre entertainment in films, TV, and streaming, will be presented on February 4, 2024. See the full list of 51st Saturn Award nominations below:

Best Science Fiction Film:

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Creator

M3GAN

Prey

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Best Fantasy Film:

Barbie

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Little Mermaid

Best Horror Film:

Barbarian

Evil Dead Rise

Insidious: The Red Door

Renfield

Scream VI

Smile

Talk to Me

Best Superhero Film:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blue Beetle

The Flash

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

Best Action / Adventure Film:

Bullet Train

The Equalizer 3

Fast X

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The Woman King

Best Thriller Film:

Don't Worry Darling

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

The Lesson

The Menu

Knock at the Cabin

Oppenheimer

Best Actor in a Film:

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)

Ben Kingsley (Jules)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)

Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4)

Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Best Actress in a Film:

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Mia Goth (Pearl)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Amber Midthunder (Prey)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Zoe Saldana (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film:

Paul Dano (The Batman)

Colin Farrell (The Batman)

Ethan Hawke (The Black Phone)

Richard Jenkins (Nightmare Alley)

Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film:

Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Jodie Comer (Free Guy)

Carrie Coon (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)

Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad)

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Diana Rigg (Last Night in Soho)

Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Best Younger Actor in a Film:

Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place Part II)

Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone)

Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place Part II)

Mason Thames (The Black Phone)

Jacob Tremblay (Luca)

Finn Wolfhard (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)

Best Film Direction:

Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley)

Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick)

Jordan Peele (Nope)

S.S. Rajamouli (RRR – Rise Roar Revolt)

Matt Reeves (The Batman)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Best Film Writing:

The Batman (Matt Reeves, Peter Craig)

The Black Phone (Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)

Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan)

Nope (Jordan Peele)

Scream (James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers)

Best Film Production Designer:

The Batman (James Chinlund)

Cruella (Fiona Crombie)

Dune (Patrice Vermette)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Jason Kisvarday)

Last Night in Soho (Marcus Rowland)

Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Sue Chan)

Best Film Editing:

Ambulance (Pietro Scalia, Doug Brandt, Calvin Wimmer)

The Batman (William Hoy, Tyler Nelson)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers)

Nightmare Alley (Cam McLauchin)

Nope (Nicholas Monsour)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jeffrey Ford, Leigh Folsom)

Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)

Best Music in a Film:

The Batman (Michael Giacchino)

Crimes of the Future (Howard Shore)

Cruella (Nicholas Britell)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Danny Elfman)

Nightmare Alley (Nathan Johnson)

Nope (Michael Abels)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Joel P. West)

Best Film Costume:

The Batman (Jacqueline Durran, David Crossman, Glyn Dillon)

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Dune (Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West)

The Eternals (Sammy Sheldon)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Kym Barrett)

Thor: Love and Thunder (Mayes C. Rubeo)

Best Make-Up in a Film:

Army of the Dead (Justin Raleigh, Ozzy Alvarez, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Victoria Down)

The Batman (Mike Marino, Naomi Donne)

Crimes of the Future (Alexandra Anger, Monica Pavez, Evi Zafiropoulou)

Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr)

Nightmare Alley (Jo-Ann MacNeil, Mike Hill, Megan Many)

The Suicide Squad (Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Brian Sipe)

Thor: Love and Thunder (Matteo Silvi, Adam Johansen)

Best Film Visual / Special Effects:

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Janek Sirrs, Theo Bialek, Erik Winquist, Alexis Wajbrot, Olivier Dumont)

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sheena Duggal, Alessandro Ongaro)

Godzilla vs. Kong (John Desjardin, Bryan Hirota, Kevin Andrew Smith, Pier Lefebvre, Mike Meinardus)

Jurassic World Dominion (David Vickery)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Dan Sudick)

Top Gun: Maverick (Scott R. Fisher, Ryan Tudhope)

Best International Film:

RRR – Rise Roar Revolt

Downton Abbey: A New Era

Eiffel

I'm Your Man

Riders of Justice

Silent Night

Best Independent Film:

Alice

Dream Horse

Dual

Gold

Mass

Watcher

Best Animated Film:

The Addams Family 2

Encanto

Lightyear

Luca

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Best Science Fiction Television Series Network / Cable:

The Flash

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Supergirl

Superman & Lois

Resident Alien

Westworld

Best Fantasy Television Series: Network / Cable

DC's Stargirl

Doctor Who

Ghosts

La Brea

Riverdale

Shining Vale

Best Horror Film Television Series: Network / Cable

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Chucky

Fear the Walking Dead

From

The Walking Dead

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Action/Thriller Television Series Network / Cable:

Better Call Saul

Big Sky

The Blacklist

Dexter: New Blood

Dark Winds

Outlander

Yellowjackets

Best Actor in a Network / Cable Series:

Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Man Who Fell to Earth)

Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois)

Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead)

Harold Perrineau (From)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Michael C. Hall (Dexter: New Blood)

Sam Heughan (Outlander)

Best Actress in a Network / Cable Series:

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Kylie Bunbury (Big Sky)

Courteney Cox (Shining Vale)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Rose McIver (Ghosts)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois)

Best Supporting Actor in a Network / Cable Series:

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)

Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul)

Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)

Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead)

Michael Mando (Better Call Saul)

Brandon Scott James (Ghosts)

Best Supporting Actress in a Network / Cable Series:

Emmanuelle Chriqui (Superman & Lois)

Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead)

Janina Gavankar (Big Sky)

Julia Jones (Dexter: New Blood)

Melissa McBride (The Walking Dead)

Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)

Sophie Skelton (Outlander)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Network / Cable Series:

Jack Alcott (Dexter: New Blood)

Zackary Arthur (Chucky)

Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

Gus Birney (Shining Vale)

Jordan Elsass (Superman & Lois)

Alex Garfin (Superman & Lois)

Best Guest-Starring Performance: Network / Cable Series:

Michael Biehn (The Walking Dead)

Rachael Harris (Ghosts)

Jessie James Keitel (Big Sky)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)

Fisher Stevens (The Blacklist)

Jennifer Tilly (Chucky)

Aisha Tyler (Fear the Walking Dead)

Best Animated Series:

Arcane

Blade Runner: Black Lotus

The Boys Presents: Diabolical

Invincible

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

What If?

Best Science Fiction Series: (Streaming):

The Expanse

For All Mankind

Lost in Space

The Mandalorian

The Orville: New Horizons

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Best Fantasy Series: (Streaming):

Loki

Russian Doll

Schmigadoon

WandaVision

The Wheel of Time

The Witcher

Best Horror / Thriller Series: (Streaming):

Creepshow

Evil

Servant

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Best Action / Adventure Series: (Streaming):

Bosch: Legacy

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Leverage: Redemption

Peacemaker

Reacher

Umbrella Academy

Best Limited Event Series: (Streaming):

The Book of Boba Fett

Hawkeye

Midnight Mass

Ms. Marvel

Moon Knight

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Best Actor in a Streaming Series:

Tom Hiddleston (Loki)

Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight)

Anthony Mackie (Falcon & The Winter Soldier)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)

Adam Scott (Severance)