51st Annual Saturn Awards Nominations Announced
See the full list of Saturn Award nominees for the 2024 ceremony.
There may be a superhero slump at the box office, but comic book and sci-fi movies reign supreme at the 51st Saturn Awards. The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films announced this year's Saturn Award nominees on Wednesday, with The Walking Dead and Better Call Saul leading nominations on the television side, and Avatar: The Way of Water and Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once taking multiple nominations in the film categories.
The awards, which honor the best genre entertainment in films, TV, and streaming, will be presented on February 4, 2024. See the full list of 51st Saturn Award nominations below:
Best Science Fiction Film:
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Creator
M3GAN
Prey
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
Best Fantasy Film:
Barbie
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Haunted Mansion
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
The Little Mermaid
Best Horror Film:
Barbarian
Evil Dead Rise
Insidious: The Red Door
Renfield
Scream VI
Smile
Talk to Me
Best Superhero Film:
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blue Beetle
The Flash
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
Best Action / Adventure Film:
Bullet Train
The Equalizer 3
Fast X
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
The Woman King
Best Thriller Film:
Don't Worry Darling
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
The Lesson
The Menu
Knock at the Cabin
Oppenheimer
Best Actor in a Film:
Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)
Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny)
Ben Kingsley (Jules)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3)
Keanu Reeves (John Wick: Chapter 4)
Sam Worthington (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Best Actress in a Film:
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Mia Goth (Pearl)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)
Amber Midthunder (Prey)
Margot Robbie (Barbie)
Zoe Saldana (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Best Supporting Actor in a Film:
Paul Dano (The Batman)
Colin Farrell (The Batman)
Ethan Hawke (The Black Phone)
Richard Jenkins (Nightmare Alley)
Alfred Molina (Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)
Best Supporting Actress in a Film:
Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)
Jodie Comer (Free Guy)
Carrie Coon (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)
Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Diana Rigg (Last Night in Soho)
Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Best Younger Actor in a Film:
Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place Part II)
Madeleine McGraw (The Black Phone)
Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place Part II)
Mason Thames (The Black Phone)
Jacob Tremblay (Luca)
Finn Wolfhard (Ghostbusters: Afterlife)
Best Film Direction:
Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley)
Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick)
Jordan Peele (Nope)
S.S. Rajamouli (RRR – Rise Roar Revolt)
Matt Reeves (The Batman)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home)
Best Film Writing:
The Batman (Matt Reeves, Peter Craig)
The Black Phone (Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert)
Nightmare Alley (Guillermo del Toro, Kim Morgan)
Nope (Jordan Peele)
Scream (James Vanderbilt, Guy Busick)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers)
Best Film Production Designer:
The Batman (James Chinlund)
Cruella (Fiona Crombie)
Dune (Patrice Vermette)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Jason Kisvarday)
Last Night in Soho (Marcus Rowland)
Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Sue Chan)
Best Film Editing:
Ambulance (Pietro Scalia, Doug Brandt, Calvin Wimmer)
The Batman (William Hoy, Tyler Nelson)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers)
Nightmare Alley (Cam McLauchin)
Nope (Nicholas Monsour)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Jeffrey Ford, Leigh Folsom)
Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)
Best Music in a Film:
The Batman (Michael Giacchino)
Crimes of the Future (Howard Shore)
Cruella (Nicholas Britell)
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Danny Elfman)
Nightmare Alley (Nathan Johnson)
Nope (Michael Abels)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Joel P. West)
Best Film Costume:
The Batman (Jacqueline Durran, David Crossman, Glyn Dillon)
Cruella (Jenny Beavan)
Dune (Robert Morgan, Jacqueline West)
The Eternals (Sammy Sheldon)
Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Kym Barrett)
Thor: Love and Thunder (Mayes C. Rubeo)
Best Make-Up in a Film:
Army of the Dead (Justin Raleigh, Ozzy Alvarez, Kevin Kirkpatrick, Victoria Down)
The Batman (Mike Marino, Naomi Donne)
Crimes of the Future (Alexandra Anger, Monica Pavez, Evi Zafiropoulou)
Dune (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva Von Bahr)
Nightmare Alley (Jo-Ann MacNeil, Mike Hill, Megan Many)
The Suicide Squad (Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Brian Sipe)
Thor: Love and Thunder (Matteo Silvi, Adam Johansen)
Best Film Visual / Special Effects:
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Janek Sirrs, Theo Bialek, Erik Winquist, Alexis Wajbrot, Olivier Dumont)
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sheena Duggal, Alessandro Ongaro)
Godzilla vs. Kong (John Desjardin, Bryan Hirota, Kevin Andrew Smith, Pier Lefebvre, Mike Meinardus)
Jurassic World Dominion (David Vickery)
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, Dan Oliver)
Spider-Man: No Way Home (Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, Dan Sudick)
Top Gun: Maverick (Scott R. Fisher, Ryan Tudhope)
Best International Film:
RRR – Rise Roar Revolt
Downton Abbey: A New Era
Eiffel
I'm Your Man
Riders of Justice
Silent Night
Best Independent Film:
Alice
Dream Horse
Dual
Gold
Mass
Watcher
Best Animated Film:
The Addams Family 2
Encanto
Lightyear
Luca
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Best Science Fiction Television Series Network / Cable:
The Flash
The Man Who Fell to Earth
Supergirl
Superman & Lois
Resident Alien
Westworld
Best Fantasy Television Series: Network / Cable
DC's Stargirl
Doctor Who
Ghosts
La Brea
Riverdale
Shining Vale
Best Horror Film Television Series: Network / Cable
American Horror Story: Double Feature
Chucky
Fear the Walking Dead
From
The Walking Dead
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Action/Thriller Television Series Network / Cable:
Better Call Saul
Big Sky
The Blacklist
Dexter: New Blood
Dark Winds
Outlander
Yellowjackets
Best Actor in a Network / Cable Series:
Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Man Who Fell to Earth)
Tyler Hoechlin (Superman & Lois)
Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead)
Harold Perrineau (From)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Michael C. Hall (Dexter: New Blood)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Best Actress in a Network / Cable Series:
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Kylie Bunbury (Big Sky)
Courteney Cox (Shining Vale)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Rose McIver (Ghosts)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Elizabeth Tulloch (Superman & Lois)
Best Supporting Actor in a Network / Cable Series:
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul)
Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)
Michael James Shaw (The Walking Dead)
Michael Mando (Better Call Saul)
Brandon Scott James (Ghosts)
Best Supporting Actress in a Network / Cable Series:
Emmanuelle Chriqui (Superman & Lois)
Lauren Cohan (The Walking Dead)
Janina Gavankar (Big Sky)
Julia Jones (Dexter: New Blood)
Melissa McBride (The Walking Dead)
Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)
Sophie Skelton (Outlander)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor: Network / Cable Series:
Jack Alcott (Dexter: New Blood)
Zackary Arthur (Chucky)
Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)
Gus Birney (Shining Vale)
Jordan Elsass (Superman & Lois)
Alex Garfin (Superman & Lois)
Best Guest-Starring Performance: Network / Cable Series:
Michael Biehn (The Walking Dead)
Rachael Harris (Ghosts)
Jessie James Keitel (Big Sky)
Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)
Fisher Stevens (The Blacklist)
Jennifer Tilly (Chucky)
Aisha Tyler (Fear the Walking Dead)
Best Animated Series:
Arcane
Blade Runner: Black Lotus
The Boys Presents: Diabolical
Invincible
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
What If?
Best Science Fiction Series: (Streaming):
The Expanse
For All Mankind
Lost in Space
The Mandalorian
The Orville: New Horizons
Star Trek: Discovery
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Best Fantasy Series: (Streaming):
Loki
Russian Doll
Schmigadoon
WandaVision
The Wheel of Time
The Witcher
Best Horror / Thriller Series: (Streaming):
Creepshow
Evil
Servant
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Best Action / Adventure Series: (Streaming):
Bosch: Legacy
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Leverage: Redemption
Peacemaker
Reacher
Umbrella Academy
Best Limited Event Series: (Streaming):
The Book of Boba Fett
Hawkeye
Midnight Mass
Ms. Marvel
Moon Knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Best Actor in a Streaming Series:
Tom Hiddleston (Loki)
Oscar Isaac (Moon Knight)
Anthony Mackie (Falcon & The Winter Soldier)
Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Anson Mount (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds)
Adam Scott (Severance)