Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Bob's Burgers, and More Secure 2024 Critics Choice Nominations

December is well underway, and that means the nominations for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards are here. Every year, the organization honors the best in television for the year's end, and its picks for 2024 are here. From dramas to talk shows, the 2024 Critics Choice Awards examine everything, and that is why Scott Pilgrim's anime debut has earned a nomination.

Yes, you read that right. A Netflix original anime has been nominated as Best Animated Series for the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off represents Netflix in this category, and it is joined by some big competition. So if you want to read the full list of nominees, you can find it below:

Bluey (Disney+)



Bob's Burgers (Fox)



Harley Quinn (HBO | Max)



Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)



Star Trek: Lower Decks (Paramount+)



Young Love (HBO | Max)



As you can see, the list for Best Animated Series is tough. Bluey is a must-watch program for young kids, and it has the weight of Disney+ backing it. As for nominees like Bob's Burgers and Harley Quinn, they have history on their side. The shows have a few seasons under their belt by now, and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a one-off title.

Of course, anime fans are most definitely excited to see representation on this list. Netflix may have put Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on the map, but its animation was all done in Japan by Science Saru. The up-and-coming studio has worked on several cult hits including Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken. Not long after Scott Pilgrim put his anime on blast, Science Saru announced its adaptation of Dandadan to the delight of fans worldwide. And if we are lucky, the studio will bring home a Critics Choice Award!

What do you make of this list of 2024 nominees? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!