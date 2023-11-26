Godzilla Minus One Dominates Japan's Top Film Award Nominations

Godzilla Minus One is continuing its takeover throughout Japan as it has nabbed some big nominations for some of the top awards in Japan! Godzilla Minus One will be making its debut in the United States later this week, but the newest take on Godzilla has been absolutely dominating theaters ever since it premiered earlier this month in Japan. The film has been such a hit since it first released, but it's also been a hit with critics as well. It's gotten to the point where the first major take on Godzilla for the Reiwa era is nabbing some big award nominations.

Godzilla Minus One has been a hit with critics ever since it first debuted, and it's gotten some big acclaim with those critics in Japan as well. The nominations for the 48th Hochi Film Awards (which is one of the top film awards in Japan) have been revealed and Godzilla Minus One has nabbed nominations for Best Film, Best Director for Takashi Yamazaki, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Ryunosuke Kamiki, and Minami Hamambe for Best Supporting Actress.

(Photo: TOHO)

How to Watch Godzilla Minus One

It's yet to be revealed whether or not Godzilla Minus One will win any of these awards, but thankfully fans in the United States and Canada will be able to see for themselves soon enough as it hits theaters on December 1st. Rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," tickets for the U.S. release are now on sale. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

Toho teases what to expect from Godzilla Minus One as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International further teased the movie as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

Are you surprised to see Godzilla Minus One nominated for so many awards? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

