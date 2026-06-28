$563M Animated Movie That’s Part of a Classic 58-Year-Old Franchise Becomes Netflix U.S. Hit

What do Neil Patrick Harris and little blue people have in common? They both star in this movie that’s officially climbing the Netflix charts, having landed in the #10 spot on the Netflix Top 10 Most Watched List. Featuring a twisty plot and the kind of CGI that’s sure to ensnare younger viewers, it’s not entirely a surprise that it’s performing so well, despite critics and audience ratings that would have you believing that racking up so many views would be impossible.

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The Smurfs, which debuted in 2011, stars Hank Azaria, Katy Perry, and Jonathon Winters alongside Harris. It’s pretty much exactly what you’d expect from a movie about the little blue forest people, centering on the events that happen after the evil wizard Gargamel (Azaria) is finally successful in chasing the Smurfs from their village. As they attempt to escape with their lives, they accidentally wander through a magic portal that takes them to Manhattan and directly into the life of Patrick Winslow (Harris). Now, it’s up to the Smurfs and Winslow to find a way back to their world before Gargamel tracks them down and finishes them off.

Is The Smurfs Worth of “Instant Hit” Status?

The movie wasn’t particularly impressive when it came out, earning a sad 21% critics’ score and only fairing marginally better with audiences at 43%. Those who enjoyed it were mostly drawn in by the nostalgia and the fact that it was particularly kid-friendly. One casual viewer said, “It’s a good movie, but it leaves a lot to be desired. It’s very fanciful and exaggerated, although it has good parts, and in each Smurf, some value or something stands out that could be turned into a social critique.”

Critics were much less gentle in their critique, effectively tearing the movie apart for being little more than one long product-placement ad, and for being “charmless, unimaginative, and downright traumatic,” with most cautioning potential viewers against wasting their time. Critic Clarissa Meffen sums it up best, saying, “Takes the 80s favourite kids’ cartoon and embellishes it with special effects, New York cliches and gutter humour so that the end result is a shiny but shallow copy of all that was great about the original TV series.”

Overall, despite snagging the #10 spot on Netflix, it seems that even viewership numbers can’t save this movie in the court of public opinion. Odds are, those numbers are being generated in an attempt to entertain kids who are on summer vacation. But really, who can blame parents for trying to get their kids into a franchise that also sustained them throughout their own summer vacation?

Will you be checking out The Smurfs now that it’s streaming on Netflix? Do you think there are any redeemable moments in the movie? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.