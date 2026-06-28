All 49 Movies & TV Shows Coming to Netflix This Week (June 29)

This week marks the start of the new month for the streaming platforms and the usual refresh of catalogs. As usual, Netflix has a significant number of new additions for subscribers, including a host of old releases, and new releases like Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes 3, new 6-part murder mystery series, Summer ’36, the return of Sullivan’s Crossing, and a new true crime show that’s bound to capture an enthusiastic, if morbid, audience, Worst Neighbor Ever. To help you decide what to put on your watchlist, we’re running down all of the new additions (though Netflix does often sneak unannounced additions in there, too). The end of June also sees the removal of all 6 seasons of Sex & The City, all of Gilmore Girls, Degrassi: Next Class Seasons 1-4, and some movie greats like My Girl, Wild Things, the Madagascar trilogy, and Ron Perlman’s Hellboy. You can see a list of all removals later in this article.

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As usual, the start of the month also sees Netflix add a bunch of classic and new movies, and a few TV shows. Highlights include the superhero movies Hellboy (Ron Perlman’s first 2004 outing), and Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tom Cruise’s Born on the Fourth of July, just at the perfect time, and genuine masterpieces Moneyball, Ali, Memento, Donnie Brasco, and Fargo. Fans of excellent debut seasons that then go badly wrong can also watch all four seasons of Heroes from July 1. There’s also the return of one of Netflix’s most-watched movies of all time, The Boss Baby, and the surprise addition of the Rebirth of Mothra monsterverse trilogy, which has been missing from streaming for some time, to celebrate Mothra Year. Here’s every new addition to Netflix this week broken down by day:

June 30

Louis C.K.: Ridiculous

The controversial comic Louis C.K. is the latest big name in stand-up comedy to get a Netflix special. Recorded at the Hollywood Bowl back in May, the special rambles through stories about a bee getting shot in New York City to paying strangers to take his aging father.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4

Based on the novel series by Robyn Carr, Sullivan’s Crossing returns for a fourth season and the first without star Scott Patterson, who left acrimoniously over “untenable” creative differences. This season sees Maggie (Morgan Kohan) dealing with the fallout of the arrival of her estranged husband, Liam, and an emerging love triangle. Can the show survive Patterson’s loss?

July 1

Image courtesy of Netflix

Enola Holmes 3

Millie Bobby Brown’s biggest non-Stranger Things franchise returns this week with the arrival of Enola Holmes 3. Reuniting the British star with Henry Cavill’s Sherlock Holmes and Himesh Patel’s Dr Watson, this time, Enola faces her impending wedding to Lord Tewkesbury, and the added complication of Sherlock’s kidnapping.

Summer ’36 (TV)

Expanding Netflix’s historical series offering, Summer ’36 is a 6-part French historical mystery drama set in the sunny coastal idyll of Nice that blends murder mystery with the class tension of the introduction of new paid vacations. As the elite and the working class holiday-makers clash, a murder draws four very different women together

Worst Neighbor Ever (TV)

Spinning off from the highly successful Worst Roommate Ever true crime series, which last released its second season back in 2024, Worst Neighbor Ever is another real-life docuseries, with 4 episodes focused on neighbor-on-neighbor crime. as with the other Worst Ever… series, it explores real cases involving neighbors whose behavior took them far beyond normal disputes with interviews, police bodycam footage, and re-enactments.

July 1 Classic Movies & Series

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Dog’s Journey

A Dog’s Purpose

A League of Their Own

Ali

Apollo 13

Baby Mama

The Beguiled

Born on the Fourth of July

The Boss Baby

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Donnie Brasco

Fargo

Gone Girl

Hellboy (2004)

Heroes, Seasons 1-4

High Fidelity

Krampus

Moneyball

Nomadland

Queen & Slim

Rebirth of Mothra

Rebirth of Mothra II

Rebirth of Mothra III

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

Sex Tape

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Talk to Me

U-571

The Vow

White Chicks

The Witch

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

July 2

Human Vapor

Hunting Housewives

Super Subbu

Survival of the Thickest Season 3

July 3

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?

Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?

July 4

80 for Brady

Dark Winds, Season 4

July 5

Memento

Sparks of Tomorrow

All Movies & TV Shows Leaving Netflix on June 30

30 Minutes or Less (2011) Money Talks (1997) All About the Benjamins (2002) My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) Along Came Polly (2004) My Girl (1991) Amazing Antoine (2023) Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011) American Hustle (2013) Paw Patrol: The Movie (2021) Backstabbing for Beginners (2018) Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014) Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) Sabotage (2014) Born a Champion (2021) Slap Shot (1977) Colombiana (2011) Steel Magnolias (1989) Deepwater Horizon (2016) Thank You for Your Service (2017) Degrassi: Next Class (2017) The Best of Enemies (2019) Dreamy Eyes (2019) The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) Field of Dreams (1989) The Rover (2014) Going in Style (2017) The Vanishing of Sidney Hall (2017) Hellboy (2004) The Wiz (1978) Hello, My Twenties! (2017) Tower Heist (2011) Hostel: Part III (2011) Wild Things (1998) Johnny Mnemonic (1995) Between (Seasons 1-2) Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) Gilmore Girls (Seasons 1-6) Just Go With It (2011) Quarantine Tales (Season 1) Madagascar (2005) The Bernie Mac Show (2005) Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) The Garfield Show (Seasons 3-4) Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

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