9 Years Before Game of Thrones, a Panned Christian Bale Movie Brought Dragons to Life – Now Its Roaring Back on Streaming

For many people, George R.R. Martin’s Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon have brought dragons to life in the most realistic and brutal ways ever seen on screen. However, dragons have obviously been appearing in movies for much longer than that, and among those to have brought the reptilian beasts to theaters in the past is a Christian Bale action fantasy that is roaring back into the streaming charts after almost 25 years. Among the many movies on the Prime Video chart, this post-apocalyptic action movie finds London being dominated by fire-breathing monsters that have spent years laying dormant underground. Also starring Matthew McConaughey and Gerard Butler, the film divided the opinions of both critics and audiences and underperformed at the box office, but CGI dragons have a way of drawing in audiences, and that is why Reign of Fire has become a cult classic and is finally back in the streaming charts.

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Reign of Fire opens its story in 2002 where an underground tunneling project was responsible for awakening dragons that had been hiding in slumber under London. Flashing forward to 2020, the story picks up with the world now a burning wasteland after being brought to its knees by the dominant dragons even though they are now in decline. Like any such movie, the main plot revolves around a group of survivors attempting to destroy the remaining creatures and take back control of the world to avoid the complete extinction of the human race. The film’s need for suspension of disbelief is obvious, but playing into the manic chaos of it all is the best way to watch Reign of Fire. This could be why the film received a divided set of reviews which ultimately prevented it being a stronger performer in theaters, where it took just $82 million against a $60 million budget.

Reign of Fire Was Much Better Than It Was Given Credit For

Image Courtesy of Buena Vista Pictures

Like dinosaurs, dragons have always been fascinating to viewers and even though it could not please everyone, Reign of Fire was a better movie than many gave it credit for. On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie scored similar 42% and 49% scores from critics and audiences, respectively, making it a clear love-it-or-hate-it kind of film. The reason for this is easy to see from the comments, with some of the best and worst reviews calling it a “silly and ridiculous” movie. Whether that is a good or bad thing comes down to whether you want something with Shakespearean gravitas or just a fun way to watch the world burn for a couple of hours. Mix in a hammy performance from McConaughey as the American ready to sacrifice himself for the greater good of humanity and there are many reasons to believe that Reign of Fire flew so Game of Thrones could soar.

Released almost a decade before A Song of Ice and Fire was brought to screens in HBO’s epic series, making dragons appear realistic on screen was not an easy task for Reign of Fire. That is perhaps why the film did not give the creatures as much screen time as viewers would have liked. However, the film’s ability to create a world where dragons ruled the skies would return in one of its most accomplished forms when the Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon put some of the most flawless dragons ever seen on screens. In many ways, Reign of Fire acts as a stepping stone to what would be possible to do with dragons in the years that followed. Anyone in need of a dragon fix and not wanting to invest their time in multiple seasons of Martin’s shows could find something to pass the time in Reign of Fire while it is available to stream on Prime Video.

What is your favorite dragon-featuring movie or TV show? Is Reign of Fire one that is on your watch list? Let us know in the comments.