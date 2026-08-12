There Are 2 House of the Dragon Characters With Uncertain Fates That I’m Worried About After Season 3

The House of the Dragon Season 3 finale kills off several characters from the Game of Thrones spinoff, and it leaves the rest in worrisome places ahead of Season 4. There are two I’m especially concerned about after watching “The Treasons at Tumbleton” — mostly because the episode doesn’t confirm their fates before the credits roll. And both are in peril the last time we see them, giving fans ample cause for concern.

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That leaves two major questions for House of the Dragon Season 4 to contend with. Unfortunately, fans will likely be waiting a couple of years before it provides answers. The show’s fourth and final chapter is confirmed, but it has yet to enter production. And on average, there are typically about two years between outings. With Season 4 being the last, we can anticipate closure for these players eventually. Until then, their fates are likely to be at the center of speculation. SPOILERS ahead for House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 8.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Leaves Daeron’s Fate Ambiguous

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The First Battle of Tumbleton is as chaotic as you’d expect in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 8, especially after Ulf the White’s betrayal. But the finale does take a moment to update us on most of the major characters before it comes to a close. Corlys Velaryon shows up with Oscar Tully in tow, insisting that Daemon needs to leave with them. Jon Roxton finds Lord Ormund Hightower‘s body, and Hugh locates Kat’s. And Gwayne Hightower wakes up and immediately starts shouting for Daeron.

That’s one person at the center of the action whose fate remains ambiguous. Despite Daeron being with Gwayne when Silverwing attacks, he isn’t visible in the nearby wreckage. House of the Dragon doesn’t offer any indication of where he’s gone, either, leaving his fate open-ended ahead of Season 4. Considering how likable the show makes Daeron, it’s a gut punch. The character’s book death is somewhat ambiguous, too, which means House of the Dragon could technically leave it that way. I’m hoping the series provides closure though, as Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s character and fans deserve it.

Sheepstealer’s Status Isn’t Addressed in “The Treasons at Tumbleton” Either

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The other character that leaves fans hanging in House of the Dragon Season 3 is Sheepstealer. In fact, the wild dragon doesn’t show up in the finale at all. The last time we see him is during House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 7. Rhaenyra and Addam ambush Rhaena and Daemon. Then Syrax, Seasmoke, and Caraxes proceed have a stand-off with Sheepstealer. It leaves him injured and struggling to get away, but fans don’t get confirmation that he’s dead. He doesn’t perish this way in Fire & Blood, so there’s a strong chance he survives the Episode 7 encounter.

Clearly, House of the Dragon wants to keep viewers on edge when it comes to his status. It doesn’t give a single update after. With Rhaena in King’s Landing, it’s not that much of a surprise; there’s no character to believably check on Sheepstealer. House of the Dragon Season 4 needs to confirm what becomes of him, though, and it should probably address both his and Daeron’s whereabouts nice and early.

House of the Dragon Season 4 Needs to Reveal These Characters’ Fates Early

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There are usually a couple of years between seasons of House of the Dragon, so viewers should get used to uncertainty when it comes to Daeron and Sheepstealer. But when Season 4 finally debuts, it would be best to tackle both of their fates early. It’s going to be a lengthy wait for updates, and keeping fans on edge for too long risks having them lose interest. These cliffhangers provide incentive to tune in next time, but it’d be wise to not drag them out.

Likewise, House of the Dragon Season 4 has much bigger fish to fry when it premieres. There are still a lot of main characters left, and the ongoing feud for the Iron Throne is unresolved. It needs to spend its run focused on the big-picture conflict, which means dealing with its supporting players beforehand. Plus, it’s better if the series crushes us early. The very end of the Game of Thrones spinoff is going to be devastating enough as-is.