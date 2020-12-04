New A Christmas Carol Movie Opening in U.S. Theaters in December

✖

The movie world has been in some uncharted territory for the better part of this year, as the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to change the releases of many theatrical blockbusters. But for those who live in locations where it is safe to go to a movie theater, there still have been a fair share of notable titles for fans to check out -- and it looks like a new take on A Christmas Carol is among them. According to a new report from Variety, the new adaptation of the iconic Charles Dickens' tale is set to open in more than 200 locations in the United States, and will begin opening December 4th through January.

This retelling of the classic Christmas tale follows a Victorian family as they prepare a toy theater for their annual performance of “A Christmas Carol” with real dancers and stylized sets, with spoken narration. It has a British voice cast that includes Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Martin Freeman, Simon Russell Beale, and Andy Serkis. It will also feature dance performances led by former Royal Ballet first soloist and BalletBoyz founder Michael Nunn as Scrooge, Jakub Franasowicz, Russell Maliphant, Karl Fagerlund Brekke, Mikey Boats, Grace Jabbari, and Dana Fouras.

“We’re thrilled to be working with CineLife Entertainment again as they are passionate about independent film, and their state-of-the-art Spotlight Cinema network theatres are the perfect environment for what could be the first family film outing of the festive season,” co-directors Jacqui Morris and David Morris said in a statement. “Dickens’ simple and moving tale of redemption and the power of giving will particularly resonate this year. Families have bonded and are staying closely-knit during the pandemic and this is a beautiful, immersive film for families to get lost in.”

“A Christmas Carol truly captures the magic of the holiday season,” said Bernadette McCabe, executive vice president of CineLife Entertainment. “This new re-imagination of the classic favorite is sure to capture the interest of our audiences across the country creating new traditions and festive outings with loved ones.”

This will be the latest holiday-themed movie that United States moviegoers can expect in theaters this holiday season, with the Italian remake of Pinocchio also hitting theaters Christmas Day as well.

What do you think of A Christmas Carol heading to theaters this month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!