A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns

Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.

Set in the 1970s, A Christmas Story Christmas follows an adult Ralphie as he "returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up," according to the official logline. "With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic."

Warner Bros. also revealed a full Christmas Story Christmas trailer will release "soon."

The 40-years-later follow-up also features the return of original A Christmas Story cast members Ian Petrella as Ralphie's younger brother, Randy; R.D. Robb as the triple dog-daring Schwartz; Scott Schwartz as the frozen-tongued Flick; and Zack Ward as the yellow-eyed bully Scut Farkus. Clay Kaytis (The Christmas Chronicles) directs from a script by Nick Schenk (Gran Torino, The Mule).