A Cult ‘90s Horror Film You Probably Forgot About is Hitting Streaming in August, and It Was One of the Inspirations for Sinners

There was something really special about 90s horror. While some went on to be major hits, like Scream, The Silence of the Lambs, and The Sixth Sense, others debuted to more quiet fanfare—though they would ultimately go on to become cult classics, such as The Blair Witch Project or Event Horizon. And this movie falls into the latter category, despite deserving way more hype than it got when it hit theaters. But as of August 1st, it’ll be available to stream on Peacock, which means that there’s no excuse not to have a perfect, campy movie night with one of the films that Ryan Coogler credited with inspiring Sinners.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Faculty stars Josh Hartnett during his ultimate heartthrob era. Acting alongside him were Elijah Wood, Clea DuVall, Shawn Hatosy, and Jordana Brewster. The plot centers on a group of students who do their best to avoid falling victim to the alien invasion taking over their high school. Things start like any other 90s teen movie, but soon enough, the principal and her posse of teachers are taken over, each then trying to infect the students of Harrington High one by one. It’s then up to the stoner, cheerleader, football player, and new girl to save the day.

The Faculty is Pure 90s Camp in the Best Way

And it’s perfect. Everything from the stars to the costumes to the plot comes together in a way that couldn’t be replicated today (despite claims that a sequel might be in the works). And while it certainly wasn’t appreciated by critics in its time, The Faculty has managed to draw around it a die-hard subset of fans that still sing its praises. Critic Sean Axmaker calls it, “a fun-loving, self-aware cleverness to both the science-fiction/horror conventions and the teen movie clichés.”

At no point does the movie take itself too seriously, which lends to its inherent silliness. Not only that, but it has tons of rewatch potential, never feeling boring or clichéd, and managing to subvert expectations in a way that feels earned rather than like it’s trying to pull one over on the audience just for the sake of it. One fan says, “For me, this is one of the best teen horrors of the post-Scream era in the 90s. It has that Invasion of the Body Snatchers vibe to it with a modern twist.” Overall, The Faculty is one of those 90s gems that would be impossible to recreate while still holding on to that perfect sense of nostalgia that makes it as enjoyable as it is.

What’s your favorite moment from The Faculty? Will you be catching it once it’s streaming on Peacock? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other horror fans think.