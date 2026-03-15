28 Years On, Elijah Wood Addresses Cult Sci-Fi Sequel Chances

Elijah Wood has no shortage of projects to his name, ranging from wildly big-name projects like The Lord of the Rings and Sin City, to smaller, more indie projects like Wilfred and Green Street Hooligans. But there’s one star-studded horror movie from his first few years in Hollywood that has fans most excited for any crumb of news pertaining to a potential sequel. And ComicBook was lucky enough to catch up with him to ask about that potential after a reunion with one of his former castmates.

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When asked how it was to catch up with former co-star Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom, The Pitt), Wood said, “It was great to see Shawn. I hadn’t seen Shawn since those days. I think it had been promotions for The Faculty back in 1997 or 98. It was a joy to see him again and work together again.” When asked if there were any rumblings about a potential sequel to The Faculty, he elaborated, adding, “Yeah, we talked about The Faculty. There was an announcement for a reboot, and it didn’t go anywhere. I have no idea what the plans are. There were plans for a sequel at one stage. I think it would be rad. I would certainly love to see somebody do something with that and bring some of those characters back.”

The Faculty is Teen Horror Perfection

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A horror film entirely ahead of its time, The Faculty holds up as one of the best to this day, and rumors of a potential revival of the IP have been floating around for years, with Variety reporting early last year that there was something official in the works with Robert Rodriguez producing. The original movie centers on a group of students who do their best to avoid falling victim to the alien invasion that is taking over their high school, starting with the principal and teachers as they try to infect the students one by one. A group of unlikely teenagers, played by Josh Hartnett, Clea DuVall, Jordana Brewster, Usher Raymond, Elijah Wood, and Shawn Hatosy, find themselves teaming up to survive as long as they can.

Apart from the news that Drew Hancock (Companion) is set to write the remake’s script, and that Miramax is the studio behind it, nothing else is known, leaving fans hungry for any news they might get. It will definitely be interesting to see the direction that the film is taken in, considering that the nostalgia of The Faculty being so intrinsically 90s is a part of its enduring success and cult classic status.

What are your thoughts on a revival of The Faculty? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the converstation going with other horror fans.