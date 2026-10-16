A Dystopian Sci-Fi Masterpiece Is Confirmed as a Movie After 12 Years (And With the Perfect Director)

As a filmmaker, Francis Lawrence is no stranger to adapting dystopian science fiction books for the biggest screen possible. In addition to directing five of The Hunger Games movies (including this November’s Sunrise on the Reaping), he was the director who managed to get Stephen King’s “unadaptable” novel The Long Walk made into a feature film as well. Now, his next project has been revealed, and it’s a story that readers have loved for over twelve years and already seen a TV series adaptation get scrapped.

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Pierce Brown’s Red Rising made its debut back in 2014, and now a feature film is in the works at Paramount. According to The Hollywood Reporter, not only has the studio picked up the rights to bring the book to life, but they’ve also attached Lawrence to direct, giving him a third dystopian sci-fi franchise to his name. Justin Rhodes will pen the script, having some experience of his own in the genre after writing the screenplay for Terminator: Dark Fate and the scrapped BioShock movie (which Lawrence was also in line to direct).

Red Rising Movie Confirmed After 12 Year Wait

Official art by Bastien Lecouffe-Deharme

Set against the backdrop of the far future and the class system that has developed on Mars, Red Rising follows Darrow, a miner on the red planet who comes to learn the truth about what’s going on and the reality of the “color” system that has defined the planet’s classes for decades. From there, he leads a revolution to change it all. Suffice to say, it sounds like Lawrence will be right at home developing a story like this for the big screen.

It’s worth spotlighting that Lawrence’s work bringing dystopian sci-fi to the big screen is a key asset in why Paramount hired him to adapt Red Rising into a feature film, as the franchise potential is very real. To date, six books have been published in the series overall, with three in the “Red Rising trilogy” and three in the ten-years-later “Iron Gold” series; a fourth book in that series is in the works as well.

All of that is to say, Paramount clearly has a blueprint for a sci-fi series that can last for a generation if they play their cards right. Not only can they bring the original trilogy of books to life, but the potential to then adapt the remaining stories after a break is also there. Given the similarities already to The Hunger Games and how that book series evolved, it’s easy to see why Francis Lawrence was the right pick.

Red Rising fans have been waiting more than a decade to see the franchise take on a new life from its prose roots to the big screen, with Pierce Brown confirming earlier this summer that a planned TV adaptation was “a corpse.” Notably, the author did tease at the time that there was “something” back in July, which we now can assume is this new feature film adaptation.