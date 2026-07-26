Stephen King’s “Unfilmable” Thriller Earned That Label After Two of His Favorite Director’s Couldn’t Master It

The Long Walk was one of the best movies of 2025, which was a real surprise, as so many masterful directors couldn’t make it work. 2025 was a big year for King adaptations, with The Monkey, The Life of Chuck, and The Running Man all hitting theaters throughout the year. However, The Long Walk was easily the best of these Stephen King adaptations, with it being considered by many to be one of the best adaptations of King’s work ever.

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The story of The Long Walk seems simple, with it following a group of kids who enter a dystopian competition where they must walk without stopping, or else they’ll be shot. Despite the straightforward premise, it took decades for The Long Walk to get adapted, with it changing hands several times throughout the years. While the eventual adaptation of one of King’s earliest works wound up being great, it’s interesting to look back on what The Long Walk could have been.

A The Long Walk Movie Was Attempted Many Times Before The 2025 Version Was Released

Although The Long Walk novel wasn’t released until 1979, it was actually the first book that King ever wrote, with him completing it in the late 1960s. Upon its release, it was a critical and commercial hit, with it being an early entry in the subgenre of young adult dystopian novels that peaked in the 2010s. Due to its popularity, it didn’t take long for work on a film adaptation to begin. However, it would take a while before the film got finished.

The first attempt to adapt The Long Walk came in 1988, when director George A. Romero was approached to direct the film. Romero is a titan of the horror genre, having previously made Night of the Living Dead, Dawn of the Dead, and Creepshow. However, this project never turned into anything for unknown reasons, meaning that it missed out on the wave of 1980s King adaptations like The Shining, Stand by Me, Firestarter, and more. While the movie didn’t work out, Creepshow proved that Romero could successfully adapt King’s work, making it a shame that his version of The Long Walk didn’t happen.

The next attempt to adapt The Long Walk came in 2007, when Frank Darabont secured the rights to make a film version. Darabont was a beloved filmmaker who was best known for his film adaptations of King stories, such as The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile, and The Mist. However, Darabont’s low-budget version of the film was put on the back burner and never materialized.

The final unproduced version was first reported in 2018, when New Line Cinema began work on a film adaptation of The Long Walk. Zodiac writer James Vanderbilt was set to write and produce the film, and The Last Voyage of the Demeter director André Øvredal was set to direct it. Øvredal already proved he could make great adaptations of classic horror stories with 2019’s Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, so it would’ve been interesting to see his first swing at a Stephen King adaptation.

Francis Lawrence Was The Perfect Choice To Direct The Long Walk

Francis Lawrence ended up being the director of 2025’s The Long Walk, and he was the perfect choice to make the film. While the other directors who were attached to the film had a history of working with King’s work, The Long Walk isn’t King’s typical supernatural fare.

Instead, The Long Walk is a young adult dystopian movie, set in an authoritarian state that requires young adults to compete in deadly games. Tons of stories have told similar tales to this, but the most notable one is The Hunger Games. The iconic book series was adapted into a four-part movie series, and it just so happens that Lawrence was involved with them. Lawrence directed Catching Fire, Mockingjay – Part 1, and Mockingjay – Part 2, as well as the two prequel films, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Sunrise on the Reaping.

Most of these films are fantastic, meaning that Lawrence had already proven that he could do The Long Walk well before he was brought onto the film. He was a clear choice to direct the project, and based on how incredible The Long Walk is, he was the right one.