Every day we get just a little bit closer to , slated for release on June 30, 2028. When it was initially announced that Modern Warfare would be the game that was making its way to the big screen, fans were split as to whether or not they were on board with the idea. But as we get closer, it seems that more people have come around to the idea, especially as Berg just announced that Captain John Price, a beloved fan favorite, could be counted on to be front and center in the military action flick.

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Sitting down with Variety, Berg shed a little light on what fans can expect from the movie. “So you can probably expect to see Captain Price, I would think,” he said. He went on to add that casting for the movie was in the beginning stages, and even took the time to give credit to Paramount chief David Ellison and Activision for being “really smart about how they want to do it.” As for Sheridan, Berg was pretty effusive, saying that the Yellowstone creator is “the best possible partner I could have in the whole world.” But when it actually comes to more details about Call of Duty, he simply said, “Check in with me, I’d say, in four months.”

Fans Have Strong Opinions About the Film’s Casting

It’s official that casting is underway. And while fan casts, theories, and polls about which actor should play which role have been making their way across the internet, die-hard fans of the video games seem to have one thing in common, with one summing it up succinctly: “Every single actor from the game has to absolutely be in the movie, there’s no other option. You can’t have a Call of Duty movie without Captain Price, and that title now belongs to Barry Sloane. I have ZERO interest in seeing anyone else in a movie or TV show if Barry isn’t in it.” And while other fans are throwing out names like Cosmo Jarvis (who seems to be the frontrunner as far as fan casts go), Andrew Lincoln, and Joel Edgerton, most are in agreement that Barry Sloane, as well as the rest of the voice acting cast, need to be the picks for the official cast, or the movie will be a flop.

What else do we know about the movie? Honestly, not much. Details have been kept pretty tightly under wraps, aside from the studio working on it, the minds bringing it to life, and the movie’s scheduled release date. But if we can trust Berg, it’s only a few short months until fans have more to chew on, and hopefully some of that news will be about casting.