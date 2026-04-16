Call of Duty Movie Release Date Confirmed (And It Will Battle a DC Film When It Lands)

Paramount surprised gamers last year when it confirmed that it was going all in on a live-action Call of Duty movie. The billions of dollars brought in by the games have long been something that studios were eager to bring to the big screen, but publisher Activision had resisted the allure of a feature film for almost two decades. In their push for box office supremacy and entertaining audiences on a massive scale, Paramount not only got the rights to the games but has enlisted the right team for it, hiring Peter Berg (Lone Survivor) to direct from a script he’s writing with Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Yellowstone).

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Now, the first real update on the movie since last fall has finally arrived. At CinemaCon, Paramount Pictures has officially confirmed a release date for the Call of Duty movie, revealing that the adaptation will be released on June 30, 2028. A more than two-year wait from now is pretty standard for a blockbuster of this scale, but there are two lingering questions about the Call of Duty movie that have come up as a result. The first is, what era will it even bring to life? And the second is, how will it stack up against the competition on the same day?

The biggest question surrounding the Call of Duty movie is what story it will even tell. Though the games themselves are largely popular because of the competitive multiplayer modes attached to them, they often have complex and detailed stories in the campaign side of the games that prove to be just as popular. Even more in-depth, though, is the web of stories that have been told across Call of Duty as a franchise. At its start, the series was exclusively a World War II shooter, only moving its way into “Modern Warfare” later in the series. The series has also dabbled in the Cold War and Vietnam War eras of history, and even taken an eye toward the future with “Advanced Warfare.”

With their announcement of the new film, Paramount did not indicate in the slightest which of these stories (if any) the film might tell. Instead, as of this writing, the movie is simply being called, what else, Call of Duty. Perhaps that is because the plan is for subsequent films in the series to adapt specific storylines and evolve the title beyond its franchise namesake, but it no doubt has fans wondering what the big plan for the series will be. Now that we have a release date, though, fans should expect pre-production and casting on the film to make its way out into the world later this year, which will no doubt give us a better idea of the plot, setting, and characters.

The second big question lingering around the Call of Duty movie is how it will stack up against the competition. Currently, there aren’t that many movies scheduled for 2028 since it’s still a ways out. Marvel has a handful of release dates announced, but no movies tied to those dates just yet, but the summer of 2028 is already full of family and animated movies, some even on the same date. Two weeks before Call of Duty‘s release date will see the release of Incredibles 3, the next film in Pixar’s superhero series that will no doubt be a box office juggernaut.

The same day as Call of Duty, though, is another animated superhero movie, the upcoming Dynamic Duo, a stop-motion animated film about fan-favorite Batman characters Dick Grayson and Jason Todd. It seems very unlikely that a film in a niche format like this would usurp Call of Duty, but it’s proof that the film will have its work cut out for it in terms of a saturated summer market when it arrives.