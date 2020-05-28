A Sonic the Hedgehog Sequel Is on the Way

After a disastrous first trailer that led a lot of fans to assume the movie was doomed, Paramount's Sonic the Hedgehog surprised everyone by turning out to be a fairly well-reviewed box office hit -- and now it's officially getting a sequel. This shouldn't be much of a surprise, given that during a recent earnings call, executives referred to the property as a new franchise for ViacomCBS. Still, with Hollywood very much in flux right now, no official announcement had been made. Variety is now reporting that much of the original talent behind the first film will return for a sequel, but stopped short of making any announcements about casting.

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the movie:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog hit theaters on Valentine's Day, with a digital release coming in March after theaters shut down due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain and scientist. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

