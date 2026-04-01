A Star Wars Legend’s Underrated Fantasy Film Just Arrived on Netflix

As legendary actors go, Harrison Ford is definitely high on the list. His role as Han Solo in the Star Wars franchise alone earns him that status, but he’s appeared in numerous truly iconic films beyond that. His portrayal of the titular character in the Indiana Jones franchise? Epic. His portrayal of Jack Ryan in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger? Iconic. He’s even made his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But for all of his impressive roles, the actor has only fantasy film — and it just landed on Netflix.

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Now available to stream on Netflix is The Age of Adaline. Released in 2015, the romantic fantasy film stars Ford along with Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman, Kathy Baker, Amanda Crew, and Ellen Burstyn and follows Adaline Bowman (Lively), a woman who, following a freak accident, stops aging at the age of 29. The film received mixed reviews and performed modestly at the box office, but Ford in particular received praise, with some critics feeling it was some of his best work.

The Age of Adaline is a Forgotten Gem of Ford’s Career

While Ford’s bigger roles will always overshadow The Age of Adaline, the film really does stand as one of the actor’s greatest performances. In the film he plays William Jones, the father of Adaline’s love interest Ellis who is revealed to have had his own romance with Adaline decades before and had wanted to marry her, but she’d left before he could propose. It’s his confrontation of her that sets into motion Adaline’s decision to no longer run — and alters the course of her own life.

While the film is a fantasy with some pretty big swings in terms of its story and Adaline’s agelessness, Ford’s performance is very grounding in something more real. His William is the emotional anchor of the movie and his performance offers viewers a wide range of experiences as he both processes his old grief at suddenly being confronted with “the one who got away” and the love of a father when he tries to prevent his son from enduring the same heartbreak. His scenes with Lively’s Adaline in particular are standouts (she also earned a good deal of critical praise for her work in the film.) There’s a richness and compassion to his performance that makes it easily one of his best — and making The Age of Adaline a must-watch for Ford fans.

The Age of Adaline is now streaming on Netflix.

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