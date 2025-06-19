Three of A24’s Latest Fan-Favorites Land Streaming Premiere Dates

Indie production juggernaut A24 has become one of the most beloved film studios over the last 15 years. The studio has delivered groundbreaking movies like Hereditary, Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, Ex Machina, and Eighth Grade. It has taken home two Best Picture Oscars for Moonlight and Everything Everywhere All at Once. A24 is usually synonymous with great and/or totally inventive films, and three of its latest efforts are about to make their way to the world of streaming, where they’ll be available to an even wider audience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A24 currently has a first-run streaming deal with HBO Max, meaning that all of the studio’s theatrically released films will head to that service first for an exclusive window (the exception being titles released alongside Apple, like the upcoming Highest 2 Lowest). Recent A24 hits like The Brutalist, Heretic, and Babygirl are already on the Max lineup, and they’ll soon be joined by some of the studio’s first 2025 efforts.

HBO Max just announced that July will see the addition of three A24 films — On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, Opus, and Death of a Unicorn. Those movies will be sprinkled on the service over the course of the month, arriving between July 4th and July 25th.

Play video

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, from director Rungano Nyoni, will hit HBO Max on July 4th, with its linear HBO debut set for July 7th at 8pm ET. The film follows a woman named Shula as she discovers the body of her uncle and witnesses deep family secrets come to light during the course of his funeral.

One week later, on July 11th, Opus will make its streaming debut on HBO Max, followed by a linear HBO airing on July 12th at 8pm ET. Mark Anthony Green’s writing and directing effort stars Ayo Edebiri as a writer who gets a surprising invite to the home of a beloved pop star who completely disappeared 30 years prior. The trip to his home uncovers not only a dangerous cult surrounding the star, but also a devious plot he has been devising in his time away from the spotlight. In addition to Edebiri, the cast includes John Malkovich, Juliette Lewis, Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means.

The third A24 film getting an HBO Max premiere next month is Death of a Unicorn, the zany horror-comedy that stars Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega as a father and daughter who accidentally kill a unicorn on the way to a billionaire’s mansion in the woods. The film is going to launch on HBO Max July 25th, with a linear HBO debut on July 26th at 8pm ET.

Death of a Unicorn‘s all-star cast also includes Will Poulter, Anthony Carrigan, Sunita Mani, Jessica Hynes, Téa Leoni, and Richard E. Grant.

Once those are available on HBO Max, the eyes of movie fans will be turning to Friendship, the most acclaimed release from A24 so far this year. Andrew DeYoung’s dark comedy starring Tim Robinson and Paul Rudd has been heralded as one of the funniest movies in years, and a lot of folks are already anticipating its streaming debut.

Which of these new A24 movies are you most looking forward to watching on HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!