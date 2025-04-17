MAX Confirms One of the Best Movies of 2024 Is Streaming Soon

The streaming deal between A24 and Max has been a really exciting one for streaming subscribers. The indie studio has gotten more and more popular with movie fans every year, and each of its films gets a first-run streaming exclusive over on Max, helping establish the service as a go-to source for film buffs. In a few weeks, Max is adding one of A24’s most ambitious and acclaimed projects, one that movie fans have been waiting to watch again since its theatrical run.
This week, Max announced that Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist is the next A24 film hitting the streamer’s library. The Brutalist, a 3.5-hour historical epic starring Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, is set to make its streaming debut on May 16th.
Despite its lengthy runtime, The Brutalist has already established itself as a favorite amongst many film fans. Given that its theatrical rollout wasn’t the usual wide release, there are probably a lot of folks who have been excited about its eventual streaming debut.
And unlike most long movies that get released nowadays, The Brutalist comes with its own intermission built in, so you’ve got an easy opportunity for a break in the middle of the film.
What’s New on Max?
The Brutalist isn’t arriving until next month, but the streamer just added quite a few titles over the last couple of weeks. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles that were added to Max on April 1st.
A Kind of Murder
A Stolen Life
Aftersun
All I See Is You
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
April in Paris
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Black Death
Brittany Murphy: An ID Mystery (ID)
Chopped After Hours, Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)
Chopped Junior, Food Network, Seasons 6 & 7 (Food Network)
Chopped Next Gen, Season 1 (Food Network)
Deception
Doubling Down with the Derricos, Seasons 1-3 (TLC)
Drinking Buddies
Edge of the City
Expedition Unknown, Season 1 (Discovery)
Friday
Friday After Next
Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail, Season 2 (Discovery)
House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters Renovation, Season 10 (HGTV)
I’ll See You in My Dreams
In This Our Life
It’s Love I’m After
Jezebel
Jimmy the Gent
Juarez
June Bride
Kid Galahad
Land of the Lost (2009)
Little Men
Logan
Lucky Me
Lullaby of Broadway
Marked Woman
Moonshiners: American Spirit (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Master Distiller, Season 3 (Discovery)
Moonshiners: Whiskey Business, Season 1 (Discovery)
Mr. Nobody
Mr. Nobody: Extended Director’s Cut
Mr. Skeffington
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Seasons 6 – 9 (TLC)
My Dream is Yours
My Golden Days
Naked and Afraid, Season 14 (Discovery)
Next Friday
Nobody Walks
Now, Voyager
Old Acquaintance
On Moonlight Bay
Panama Hattie
Parachute Jumper
Payment on Demand
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Romance on the High Seas
Satan Met a Lady
Severance (2007)
Sixteen Candles
Special Agent
Stampede
Station West
Storm Warning
Suspicion
Tea for Two
That Certain Woman
The Biggest Little Farm
The Double
The Old Maid
The Prince
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex
The Star (1952)
The Terminator
The Tree of Life
The West Point Story
The Wild North
The Working Man
Three on a Match
Winter Meeting
Young Man with a Horn
Are you excited for The Brutalist’s streaming debut next month? Let us know in the comments!