MAX Confirms One of the Best Movies of 2024 Is Streaming Soon

The streaming deal between A24 and Max has been a really exciting one for streaming subscribers. The indie studio has gotten more and more popular with movie fans every year, and each of its films gets a first-run streaming exclusive over on Max, helping establish the service as a go-to source for film buffs. In a few weeks, Max is adding one of A24’s most ambitious and acclaimed projects, one that movie fans have been waiting to watch again since its theatrical run.

This week, Max announced that Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist is the next A24 film hitting the streamer’s library. The Brutalist, a 3.5-hour historical epic starring Oscar-winner Adrien Brody, is set to make its streaming debut on May 16th.

Despite its lengthy runtime, The Brutalist has already established itself as a favorite amongst many film fans. Given that its theatrical rollout wasn’t the usual wide release, there are probably a lot of folks who have been excited about its eventual streaming debut.

And unlike most long movies that get released nowadays, The Brutalist comes with its own intermission built in, so you’ve got an easy opportunity for a break in the middle of the film.

What’s New on Max?

The Brutalist isn’t arriving until next month, but the streamer just added quite a few titles over the last couple of weeks. Below, you can check out the complete list of titles that were added to Max on April 1st.

Are you excited for The Brutalist’s streaming debut next month? Let us know in the comments!