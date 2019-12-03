Go Inside Abominable’s “Grounded and Authentic” Story in Exclusive Featurette

As the holiday season draws closer, audience members of all ages are figuring out which movies from the past year to add to their collection. If you’re in the mood for some family-friendly fare, DreamWorks’ Abominable is headed for its home release this month. The heartwarming film, which debuted in theaters this past September, follows the epic and adorable relationship between a teenage girl and a young Yeti — and it looks like the film’s narrative is a pretty personal one. Ahead of Abominable‘s home release, DreamWorks has provided ComicBook.com with an adorable behind-the-scenes featurette about the film, which features heartfelt testimonials from its cast and crew.

“This movie has a lot of personal things in it from my own life,” Jill Culton, the film’s writer and director, says in the piece. “I always think that’s the best place to start to grab from, so that the story is grounded and authentic. The bond between Yi and Everest was truly inspired by my love for giant dogs. I have a giant, 100-pound bloodhound. I’ve had Great Danes before. And the one thing about animals that I think is so great is that you have a nonverbal communication with them, and I really wanted to capture that between these two, and the bond that they could have.

“You can always confide in a pet, because they’re going to keep your secret no matter what,” producer Suzanne Buirgy adds.

“I grew up with a Tibetan mastiff that was 200 pounds named Kitty,” Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet, who voices Yi, echoes. “And I think anyone who has an animal can relate to that innate connection that I think that they both have.”

Abominable also features the voice talents of Albert Tsai (Fresh Off the Boat) as Peng, Tenzing Norgay Trainor (Liv and Maddie) as Jin, Joseph Izzo (King Fu Panda 2) as Everest, Eddie Izzard (Ocean's Thirteen) as Burnish, and Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) as Dr. Zara. The film topped the box office in the weekend of its debut.

Abominable is now available on Digital HD. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on December 17th.