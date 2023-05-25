About a Boy Star Natalia Tena Reveals Recent Heartwarming Reunion With Co-Star Nicholas Hoult 20 Years Later (Exclusive)

Natalia Tena has been featured in many huge franchises, including Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and most recently John Wick. However, some may know her best from her very first onscreen role, playing Ellie in the 2002 dramedy, About a Boy. Recently, ComicBook.com's Chris Killian had a chat with Tena about John Wick: Chapter 4, and the subject of About a Boy came up. Killian asked Tena if she's kept in touch with her co-star, Nicholas Hoult, and she shared a very sweet story about their reunion. Of course, Hoult has also had a thriving career since his days as a child actor.

"You're not gonna believe this, you're not gonna f*cking believe this," Tena began. "Whenever I see him, I'm like, 'Oh look at him smashing it.' I was in Prague. What day is it today? I've got a band called Molotov Jukebox, and we were playing on the 30th of April in like a massive UNESCO festival in the park, like a big, kind of cultural event. And the night before obviously, we went for some drinks, kind of tried to – and I was like, 'Guys, I know that I can't remember what the bar is called, but there's this place that does the best fried cheese,' and we walk in and it's – because it's quite a traditional weird little place off the square – it's not very touristy. And I was like, 'Why is it so busy?' And one of my bandmates went, 'Nat, Nicholas Hoult just came out of the loo,' and I was like [makes a shocked face]."

She continued, "I went and talked to him and I was like, 'Look, mate, I'm so sorry, you probably don't remember.' And his face lit up and we kind of then started messaging on Instagram and it was like this really beautiful moment that only happened a month ago. So it's really interesting that you asked that." She added, "He was as lovely as ever. ... He's still got his lovely, kind eyes. He was such a sweetheart then and I mean, I don't know him, but his energy is lovely."

Natalia Tena Wanta a John Wick Holiday Special:

During the interview, Tena also talked about her idea for a Christmas-based spinoff set in the world of the High Table.

"In my mind, they've probably got a bunch of bases in Europe, Romania, and Eastern Europe. They've got a few in Berlin, maybe one in Spain, and then a bunch in America," Tena says of the global reach of the Ruska Roma. "We were trying to work out the relationship, like was Katia [John Wick's] niece or is she just a cousin or second cousin? I think it'd be interesting to see what a family Christmas would be like with all these Roma people. I think that's the last time they saw each other was at a very bizarre family reunion or a baptism, or probably a funeral. "

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for purchase on digital movie marketplaces before its physical home media release on June 13th.