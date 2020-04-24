Kong: Skull Island Actor Arrested On Drug Charges

✖

Kong: Skull Island star Jason Mitchell has been reportedly been arrested. TMZ has it that Mitchell was arrested in Mississippi, and is facing four felony charges. Reports later came in that police are claiming the actor's GMC Yukon SUV was found to be carrying two pounds of marijuana and 1,300 doses of MDMA, which were allegedly "packaged in a manner consistent with a mid-level distribution operation." A rep for Mitchell claims that "Jason is at home with his family right now," and casts doubts on the reports by saying, "News stories move fast and oftentimes without all of the facts. This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly.

You can read the full statement from Jason Mitchell's rep, below:

"Jason is at home with his family right now, working on an amazing new project. News stories move fast and oftentimes without all of the facts. This misunderstanding will be resolved shortly. We trust that the court systems blind justice will protect Jason's rights and allow him to tell his story."

It was also added that, "During the Pandemic it's best we focus on the importance of our Nation growing back to our full capacity."

Yes, of course: for the good of the nation.

Jason Mitchell is best known for his breakout into stardom playing late rapper Eric "Easy-E" Wright in the 2015 NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton, but his career was just hitting big strides. In recent years he had standout roles in acclaimed films like Kathryn Bigelow's Detriot and Dee Rees' Mudbound - as well as on the small screen, with acclaimed TV series The Chi.

However, things haven't been going as well for Mitchell in recent years. The actor was fired from The Chi in 2019, due to allegations of sexual misconduct from showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis, and his co-star Tiffany Boone. Mitchell accepted the allegations and issued an apology for his behavior. There haven't really been any big roles on his upcoming slate, thereafter.

Officially, Mitchell is now looking at two felony charges for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (the weed and MDMA), plus two more felonies for possession of a weapon by a felon. According to TMZ, the actor "was busted with two guns, including a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol."

Skull Island's story builds into the big Godzilla vs. Kong crossover film, which is slated to hit theaters in November.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we talk about Venom 2 & The Batman getting delayed, The Hunger Games prequel movie, and the Justice League Dark TV series! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.