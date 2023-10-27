Actors' Strike Negotiator Has "Cautious Optimism" Going Into Resumed AMPTP Talks on Friday

The Screen Actors Guild has surpassed 105 days of striking. This past July, SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild of America by going on strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The two sides were unable to reach a new deal ahead of their current contract's expiration date, largely due to disagreements about residuals and artificial intelligence protections, which led to all of Hollywood going on an indefinite pause. Over 160,000 actors within the guild left work to stand in solidarity with their union, leading to blockbuster productions like Deadpool 3 going on an indefinite pause and anticipated releases like Dune Part Two being delayed until 2024.

With the WGA reaching a successful deal with AMPTP this past September, all focus has turned to SAG-AFTRA reaching their resolution.

"Cautious Optimism" Within SAG-AFTRA This Week

(Photo: QuoteInspector.com, Getty Images)

SAG-AFTRA is tip-toeing towards hope of a new deal.

As reported by Deadline, SAG-AFTRA's chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland is said to have "cautious optimism" going into resumed talks with AMPTP this week. The two sides will meet again on Friday following a five-hour negotiation session on Thursday. SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP did not have any direct talks on Wednesday.

Thursday's discussions surrounded SAG-AFTRA's response to the AMPTP's latest offer, one which includes increased bonuses dependent on the success of streaming shows and movies, as well as higher minimum rates. AMPTP utilized their successful deal with the WGA, which went through and ended that guild's strike in late September, as the baseline for its proposal to SAG-AFTRA.

This proposal includes a "seven percent" increase in minimums, which is four percent shy of the 11 percent increase that SAG-AFTRA is seeking. SAG-AFTRA reportedly countered with a compromise that "lessen the gap." According to a studio source, that counter offer is "something [the studios] can work with." While things appear to be trending upwards, another studio source emphasized that "nothing was resolved" on Thursday.

Seated at the negotiating table this week is Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and other leaders within the guild. On the AMPTP side, Disney's Bob Iger, NBCUniversal's Donna Langley, Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav, Netflix's Ted Sarandos and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini are all present.

"We're 100% focused on making a fair deal at the table," Crabtree-Ireland said.

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Friday's negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP.