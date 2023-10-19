SAG-AFTRA Warns Members About Halloween Costumes That Might Break Strike Rules

The SAG-AFTRA actors strike kicked off earlier this summer, leading to the stoppage of work of a large number of movies and television shows. As the strike now enters its fourth month, and negotiations continue between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers, the union is providing some tips for how members can continue striking during Halloween. On Wednesday, a post on SAG-AFTRA's website recommended that union members "celebrate Halloween this year while also staying in solidarity" with the strike, advising against sharing pictures of costumes on social media that pay tribute to struck movies and television shows.

Instead, SAG-AFTRA recommends that members "choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc)", and "dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show." In short, this might mean that we see a lot less Barbie, Oppenheimer, and other popular costumes this Halloween, at least from SAG-AFTRA members.

When Did the SAG-AFTRA Strike Start?

The SAG-AFTRA strike officially began on July 14, 2023. In a statement tied to the strike announcement in July, SAG-AFTRA representatives revealed that the strike is commencing after four weeks of negotiations with the AMPTP, and an existing negotiation extension from June 30th to July 12th. Back in May, SAG-AFTRA's national board unanimously agreed to send an authorization vote to members, with and 97.91 percent of members ultimately voting in favor to authorize.

"Yesterday our union celebrated the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild," Crabtree-Ireland said during a press conference. "During our nearly century long existence we've fought for and achieved countless gains for working actors. Today, we embark on a new important chapter in our unions history. Earlier this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board convened following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television producers in a meeting, because AMPTP remains unwilling to offer a fair deal on key issues essential to protecting the livelihoods of working actors and performers. SAG AFTRA as national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streamers."

When Will the SAG-AFTRA Strike End?

Earlier this month, it was reported that the AMPTP has broken off its most recent talks with SAG-AFTRA, adding a delay to the potential end of the entire strike.

"We have negotiated with them in good faith, despite the fact that last week they presented an offer that was, shockingly, worth less than they proposed before the strike began," SAG-AFTRA told the membership (via Variety). "These companies refuse to protect performers from being replaced by AI, they refuse to increase your wages to keep up with inflation, and they refuse to share a tiny portion of the immense revenue YOUR work generates for them."

What do you think of SAG-AFTRA's guidelines about Halloween costumes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!