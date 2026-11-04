Adam Driver Addresses His Star Wars Future After “Incredible” Fan Support for Ben Solo Movie

After playing Kylo Ren in three Star Wars movies, Adam Driver is officially putting that part of his career behind him. Despite the death of his character in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, when he was able to be redeemed and return to his “Ben Solo” roots, it seemed like there was potential for him to return. Not only was Kylo Ren one of the most well-liked new characters from the sequel trilogy, but the teased plans for a “The Hunt for Ben Solo” movie quickly generated a lot of enthusiasm when they were revealed to the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, the reveal of the Ben Solo movie also came with confirmation that it wasn’t happening, and now, Driver says he’s done with Star Wars. Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Driver was asked directly if he felt that he was done playing Kylo Ren, which prompted a very quick yes. “It’s over,” Driver said. No more Star Wars. We tried. We tried to do one more, but they were like, no, he’s dead. Soderbergh was going to do it, Steven Soderbergh. We worked on it for a few years, really, and earnestly for two years…It was awesome. It was really cool. But, you know, I don’t get to decide.”

Adam Driver Says His Star Wars Career Is “Over”

News about The Hunt for Ben Solo took Star Wars fans by surprise when it was revealed last year, not only because there hadn’t even been a whiff of a rumor about it being developed but because the team behind it seemed like a surefire group to get a greenlight. Between Driver himself, Steven Soderbergh, and screenwriter Scott Z. Burns, it seemed like a team that could salvage the sour taste left behind by The Rise of Skywalker. As we know now, though, Disney killed the project despite a greenlight from Lucasfilm and a completed script, simply citing the note that Kylo Ren died in the last movie.

Driver was asked if he felt that maybe one day a new team at Disney might come around and decide to revive the idea, but he didn’t seem enthused by the potential of a return. That said, he specifically called out the adoration and support that Star Wars fans showed the idea when its cancellation was made public.

“If they wanted to, fine, but we’re not…It’s not our call,” Driver added. “I think the ship has sailed, though. The fans’ response to it, though, was pretty incredible. I didn’t expect that it was going to be billboards and people flying planes over Disney and things like that. That was pretty cool.”

The future of Star Wars right now seems to be focused not only on the upcoming Star Wars: Starfighter, but also on kickstarting a new trilogy of movies with Star Wars Episode X. It remains to be seen exactly how big of a role any legacy characters will have in that film, as it’s still being developed, but rumors are already pointing toward a return for Daisy Ridley’s Rey. Given the prevailing Star Wars line “no one’s ever really gone,” it’s tough to put to bed the definitive nature of Adam Driver saying his Kylo Ren future is done.