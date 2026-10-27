Star Wars Episode X Casting Details Reveal Dual Leads & Rey’s Role

Star Wars: Episode X’s new casting details indicate the next chapter of the Skywalker Saga will begin with a murder, a princess, and a new hero. Lucasfilm is seeking to cast two relatively unknown actors as the leads in the new upcoming trilogy, with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey Skywalker in a supporting role, the report said. The pair are being compared to Finn and Rey from The Force Awakens, although their relationship will apparently have a more defined romantic element. After several years of false starts at giving Rey another movie, Lucasfilm seems ready to pass the lightsaber to a new generation.

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According to FivesWalker on X, the male lead “comes from a harsh orphaned background just like Rey and is swept up into the story after being implicated in a killing.” His female counterpart “comes from high society, a perfectionist. Royalty.” The report adds that “she and the male lead are caught up in a big adventure together, with her bringing him into the larger ‘world’s stage’ of Star Wars characters we know.” The report does not say who was murdered or whether the male protagonist is guilty. It also raises the question of what a princess is doing running around the galaxy with a potential murder suspect.

Rey’s Standalone Star Wars Movie Is on Hold as Episode X Moves Forward

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Lucasfilm first announced a Rey standalone film at Star Wars Celebration in 2023, with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set to direct the story, which was set to take place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker. The project was intended to follow Rey rebuilding the Jedi Order but went through a three-year cycle of writers, including Damon Lindelof, Steven Knight, and George Nolfi. Ridley was eager to do it, but the film never went into production. With Simon Kinberg now writing a brand-new trilogy and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew director Jon Watts attached to direct Episode X, the standalone project has effectively been shelved to let Rey serve as a legacy mentor figure instead.

Star Wars is starting to show a murderous pattern. Rogue One opens with Jyn Erso watching her mother be killed by Imperial forces. Andor begins with Cassian killing two corporate security officers and fleeing, eventually being drawn into the Rebellion. If Lucasfilm is looking for inspiration from Tony Gilroy’s part of the universe, this is a good place to start. Then there’s The Force Awakens, in which Kylo Ren kills Luke Skywalker’s old ally, Lor San Tekka, within the first few minutes. Even Attack of the Clones begins with an assassination attempt on Padmé Amidala, which kills her decoy and prompts Obi-Wan Kenobi to investigate. The royal connection is especially interesting. Is the victim important to the new princess? Could it be the murder that brings Rey into the story?

The report also suggests the two leads will have a more explicitly romantic relationship than Finn and Rey did in The Force Awakens. But is Lucasfilm getting ahead of itself by establishing that before we’ve even met these characters? Part of what made Han Solo and Princess Leia’s romance work was watching their relationship develop over three movies. The tension was there from the beginning, but it took until The Empire Strikes Back for either of them to admit they had feelings for the other. Telling audiences these two new characters are destined to fall in love before they’ve even been cast takes some of the fun out of discovering their relationship for ourselves.

There’s also more than a little Hidden Fortress in the setup. Akira Kurosawa’s 1958 film follows a princess traveling through enemy territory with the help of a general and two peasants, and was a major influence on George Lucas when he created Star Wars. Lucas borrowed elements of the story for the original movie, most notably the idea of experiencing a much bigger conflict through characters near the bottom of the social ladder. With Episode X reportedly pairing a royal perfectionist with an orphan implicated in a murder, it sounds like the franchise may be returning to one of the movies that helped inspire it in the first place.