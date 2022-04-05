The Adam Project Continues Dominating Netflix Global Top 10

The start of April saw a lot of new additions to Netflix’s movie roster and subscribers have been flocking to the new titles. Films like The Blind Side, The Bubble, and Shrek Forever After have all had big opening weeks on the service, taking up the highest spots in Netflix’s daily rotating Top 10 list, but they’re still on match for The Adam Project when it comes to global streaming numbers. For yet another week, The Adam Project has topped the Netflix movie charts.

On Tuesday, Netflix shared the numbers for the biggest titles on the service over the past week. The Adam Project, the hit film from Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, was the most-watched English-language movie on Netflix in that time, with nearly 18 million hours-viewed. The Bubble came in second for the week, though it was more than 5 million hours below The Adam Project. This marks the fourth consecutive week that The Adam Project has topped the list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reynolds stars in The Adam Project as a man who travels back in time to work with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to save humanity. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980’s films like The Goonies and E.T., big adventures that all ages could both watch and enjoy, that didn’t feel like they were made specifically for kids.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

What are your thoughts on The Adam Project? Let us know in the comments!