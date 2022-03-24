The Adam Project Dominates Netflix Top 10 for Second Consecutive Week

The Adam Project, the latest blockbuster film from Netflix, has been a dominant force in the world of streaming since its debut a couple of weeks ago. Starring Ryan Reynolds and directed by Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy, The Adam Project always felt like a hit for the streamer. That said, positive buzz and some big emotional moments led The Adam Project to a bigger debut than some might have expected. Nearly two weeks after its debut, The Adam Project is still putting up big numbers.

Unsurprisingly, The Adam Project dominated Netflix’s weekly Top 10 rankings in its first eligible week. despite only being available for a few days during that time period. In its second eligible week, The Adam Project‘s dominance continued, absolutely rolling over every other movie on the entire streaming service.

From March 14th to March 20th, The Adam Project was the most-watched movie on Netflix around the globe, and it wasn’t even remotely close. During that span, The Adam Project was viewed for more than 85 million hours, according to Netflix’s own metrics. Rescued by Ruby, the new drama starring The Flash‘s Grant Gustin, came in second for the week with just under 20 million hours viewed. The Adam Project beat every other film on Netflix by more than 60 million minutes.

Reynolds stars in The Adam Project as a man who travels back in time to work with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to save humanity. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980’s films like The Goonies and E.T., big adventures that all ages could both watch and enjoy, that didn’t feel like they were made specifically for kids.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

