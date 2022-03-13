New Ryan Reynolds Blockbuster Quickly Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Actor/producer and Ryan Reynolds are becoming quite a formidable pair when it comes to streaming entertainment. The Deadpool star has now appeared in three Netflix original films and each of them has had a massive debut. Michael Bay’s 6 Underground was a solid hit for Netflix, despite its poor reviews. Red Notice, in which Reynolds starred alongside Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, delivered the streamer’s biggest-ever debut late last year. Now he’s back on Netflix with The Adam Project this weekend, acting as both star and producer, and it looks like another major win for the service.

The Adam Project debuted on Netflix on Friday, following a slew of early screenings that produced a lot of positive hype for the family-friendly sci-fi adventure. It should come as no surprise that the film shot straight to the top spot in Netflix’s daily Top 10 rankings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 features The Adam Project in the number one spot on the entire streaming service. A film starring Reynolds is always going to perform well on the service, but the positive hype seems to have added quite a bit to its overall performance.

You can check out a rundown of Sunday’s Top 10 below!

1. The Adam Project

“Twelve-year-old Adam gets bullied – but grown-up Adam is a butt-kicking fighter pilot. And thanks to time travel, the two Adams are teaming up.”

2. The Last Kingdom

“As Alfred the Great defends his kingdom from Norse invaders, Uhtred — born a Saxon but raised by Vikings — seeks to claim his ancestral birthright.”

3. Pieces of Her

“A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.”

4. Good Girls

“Three suburban moms orchestrate a local grocery store heist to escape financial ruin and establish independence – together”

5. Inventing Anna

“Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A journalist chases down the story of Anna Delvey, who convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress.”

6. Life After Death With Tyler Henry

“This reality series about connecting to the afterlife stars clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry.”

7. Love Is Blind

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

8. Formula 1: Drive to Survive

“This documentary series follows the drivers and crew of the Formula 1 international racing league.”

9. Worst Roommate Ever

“Violent con artists. Stone-cold killers. These terrifying stories unveil some of the worst cohabitation experiences one could ever imagine.”

10. Shrek

“On a mission to retrieve a princess from a fire-breathing dragon, gruff ogre Shrek teams up with an unlikely compatriot — a wisecracking donkey.”