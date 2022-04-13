The Adam Project Star Mark Ruffalo Speaks Out on the Film Entering Netflix’s All-Time Top Five List

The Adam Project has officially made its mark on Netflix history. On Tuesday, Netflix revealed that the hit Ryan Reynolds sci-fi film is one of the biggest original movies to ever debut on the service. Netflix subscribers watched more than 233 million hours of The Adam Project in its first 28 days, making it the fourth most-watched original movie to be released by the streamer so far. As you can imagine, those involved with the film have been ecstatic about its success.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Adam’s father in the movie, took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement and share the love that he has felt from fans since The Adam Project was released. His celebration addresses the excitement that people have had for The Adam Project since it arrived on Netflix last month.

“I love that you love this film, and that they love this film, which I love as well,” Ruffalo wrote in the tweet. “I love them and I love us, and I just love all this, which has been so lovely. Lots of love to all.”

Reynolds stars in The Adam Project as a man who travels back in time to work with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to save humanity. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980’s films like The Goonies and E.T., big adventures that all ages could both watch and enjoy, that didn’t feel like they were made specifically for kids.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

