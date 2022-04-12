The Adam Project Becomes Fourth-Most Watched Movie in Netflix History

The Adam Project is one of the most-watched original movies in the history of Netflix. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given the star power of Ryan Reynolds and the positive reactions to the film, but The Adam Project climbed even higher in the all-time Netflix ranks than some may have even anticipated. On Tuesday, Netflix revealed that The Adam Project now sits as the fourth-biggest original debut in its history.

In its first 28 days on the service, The Adam Project has amassed 233,150,000 views. Only three other films have passed that viewership total in their first 28 days, including Red Notice, which also stars Reynolds. Red Notice was viewed more than 364 million times in its opening month.

Don’t Look Up and Bird Box also rank ahead of The Adam Project, though the addition of the new sci-fi blockbuster gives Reynolds three films on the all-time top 10 list. The actor has Red Notice in the number one overall spot, followed by The Adam Project in fourth and 6 Underground in ninth.

Reynolds stars in The Adam Project as a man who travels back in time to work with his younger self (Walker Scobell) to save humanity. The film also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener. Stranger Things and Free Guy‘s Shawn Levy directed The Adam Project with a script from Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin, Jennifer Flackett, and Mark Levin.

The Adam Project is heavily influenced by 1980’s films like The Goonies and E.T., big adventures that all ages could both watch and enjoy, that didn’t feel like they were made specifically for kids.

“I loved that Netflix positioned The Adam Project like that. They love the movie the way we love the movie,” Reynolds told The Hollywood Reporter, speaking about Netflix’s big Super Bowl movie ad. “It’s been such a labor of love for myself and Shawn Levy from the jump. I’m grateful that Netflix has a commitment to making movies like this, original stories based on nothing more than an idea, and we get to bring them to life. Especially films with this tone that – and I say this in a good way – is a little bit old-fashioned with an ’80s wish-fulfillment, meaning something amazing or even supernatural happens to a kid but he’s home by dinner, and his parents have no clue. It’s a type of old-school, warm and nostalgic filmmaking that I love.”

