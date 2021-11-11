Adam Sandler Gets Nostalgic About Billy Madison in Viral Twitter Post

It’s clear that Adam Sandler has a soft spot in his heart for Billy Madison, with some of the characters from the film showing up in Hubie Halloween, and the fairly recent release of some Funko Pops centering on the 1995 comedy. And last week, the star took to social media to share a call sheet from the film’s production, touching a nostalgia nerve not just for himself, but for fans of the movie who were excited to see it. Call sheets are basically a breakdown of the day’s shooting schedule, giving short notes on who needs to be available when, and what scenes they are planning to work on.

In the tweet, Sandler looked back on the production of the film as “the good old days,” and shared the cover page. This isn’t the first time he has reflected on the film recently, having posted a touching tribute to co-star Norm Macdonald after the comedian’s death in September.

“Every one of us loved Norm,” Sandler tweeted at the time. “Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal.”

You can see the latest trip back to 1995 below.

The call sheet indicates that on the day in question, Sandler primarily filmed scenes with the character of Eric, played by The West Wing star Bradley Whitford. Production happened at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, which was actually founded in 1892 and still operates. Often, when movies and TV need to film in hospitals, they have to used closed ones, since active hospitals are often too busy to allow it. There is a former mental hospital in Vancouver, British Columbia, which has served as numerous institutional settings, from hospitals to labs and schools, on shows like The X-Files, Riverdale, and even in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen movie. You can check out our breakdown of that location here.

In Billy Madison, Billy is the heir to the Madison Hotel millions but in order to win his father’s respect, and his Fortune 500 company, grown-up goof-off Billy must repeat all 12 grades of school – in just 24 weeks! The film is now streaming on Peacock.

Sandler’s upcoming output includes Spaceman, a Netflix movie co-starring Promising Young Woman‘s Carey Mulligan and based on Jaroslav’s Kalfar’s novel. It centers on an astronaut, played by Sandler, who is sent to the very edge of the galaxy to collect some sort of mysterious dust from space. But when he finds out that his life on earth is falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice that can help, which just so happens to be a creature from the beginning of time that is apparently lurking on his ship.