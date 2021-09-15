Adam Sandler Shares Touching Tribute to Norm Macdonald After His Passing

The world lost a comedic legend on Tuesday, as news broke that comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Norm Macdonald had died at the age of 61. Macdonald passed away after a long and private battle with cancer, and the entire entertainment industry immediately began mourning the tremendous loss. Social media became instantly flooded with good memories from the comedian, clips from his epic skits and appearances on late night TV, and touching tributes from those who were privileged enough to know him.

Adam Sandler shared one such post, having been close to Macdonald throughout most of his career. In addition to working on Saturday Night Live together, Macdonald also appeared in several of Sandler’s films, including Billy Madison. Following the news of Macdonald’s passing, Sander tweeted a tribute to his late friend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal. pic.twitter.com/2Pftw28uPc — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 14, 2021

“Every one of us loved Norm,” Sandler wrote in the post. “Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal.”

Both Macdonald and Sandler became known for their skills at Saturday Night Live, where the former was a fixture on the Weekend Update desk. The official Twitter account for the long-running sketch comedy series also shared a brief thread regarding the loss of one of its most memorable stars.

There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm – from his unflinching integrity to his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm. — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) September 14, 2021

“Today is a sad day,” reads the tweet from Saturday Night Live. “All of us here at SNL mourn the loss of Norm Macdonald, one of the most impactful comedic voices of his or any other generation.”

“There are so many things that we’ll miss about Norm – from his generosity to his consistent ability to surprise. But most of all he was just plain funny. No one was funny like Norm.”

Norm Macdonald will be missed immensely, both by millions of fans around the world and those who loved and worked alongside of him.