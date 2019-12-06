Funko’s Adam Sandler Kick Continues With Billy Madison Pop Figures

With Adam Sandler’s upcoming film Uncut Gems generating honest-to-goodness Oscar buzz, Funko has been working a vein of Adam Sandler’s previous film for Pop figures. They started small with Big Daddy and The Waterboy, but today they hit the mother lode with a Billy Madison wave.

You can pre-order all of the Billy Madison Pop figures right here with shipping slated for June. UPDATE: They also announced a Happy Gilmore Pop figure wave shortly after this post was written. Those figures be available to pre-order right here at some point later today. ORIGINAL: The crown jewel of the collection is the Deluxe Pop of Billy Madison in the bath, but you’ll also find a standard Billy Madison, Cocktail Penguin, and Danny McGrath in lipstick (Billy is so, so glad he called that guy). Look for Billy Madison with a bag lunch to hit Target as an exclusive in the coming months.

As for Uncut Gems, look for the film to hit theaters on December 13th. If you’re unfamiliar, it’s a crime caper comedy in which Sandler plays a jewelry store owner to the rich and famous, who must hustle hard in the streets to pay off debt. The film co-stars Julia Fox, Indina Menzel, LaKeith Stanfield, Noa Fisher and more, with celebrity appearances from the likes of Kevin Garnett and The Weeknd. You can check out the synopsis for the film below.

Synopsis: From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie (Jay-Z: Marcy Me) comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. When he makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime, Howard must perform a precarious high-wire act, balancing business, family, and encroaching adversaries on all sides, in his relentless pursuit of the ultimate win.

