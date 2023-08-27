Adam Sandler's Latest Movie Soars to the Top of Netflix Top 10
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is the biggest Netflix movie of the weekend.
The latest Netflix movie starring and produced by Adam Sandler is much different than his other films on the streaming service. This past weekend, Netflix released the teen dramedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which stars all four members of Sandler's family. Sandler, his wife, and his two daughters are all in the film, which follows two teenaged best friends who get caught up in drama ahead of their bat mitzvahs.
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah may not feel like Sandler's zanier, more adult-focused comedies, but it's already showing that it can be as successful for Netflix as his previous efforts. The film has already risen to the top of the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the United States.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah in the number one overall position. Sandler's newest effort passed the likes of recent hits like Heart of Stone and The Pope's Exorcist.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 Movies List below!
1. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
"BFFs Stacy and Lydia are both planning epic bat mitzvahs. But it all unravels when a popular boy — and middle school drama — threaten to ruin everything."
2. Big George Foreman
"From making his mark to cementing his legend, this biopic of George Foreman highlights his turn toward faith and an improbable return to the ring."
3. The Monkey King
"A stick-wielding monkey teams with a young girl on an epic quest for immortality, battling demons, dragons gods – and his own ego – along the way."
4. The Pope's Exorcist
"The Vatican's chief exorcist uncovers an evil unlike any he's ever faced when he investigates the possession of a boy living at an ancient Spanish abbey."
5. The Big Short
"A group of wily opportunists make a fortune off of the U.S. economic crash by sniffing out the situation in advance and betting against the banks."
6. Heart of Stone
"An intelligence operative for a shadowy global peacekeeping agency races to stop a hacker from stealing its most valuable — and dangerous — weapon."
7. Despicable Me 2
"More gadgets, more minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil."
8. Brotherly Love
"A teen basketball star faces pressure to make it big, while his twin sister embarks on a risky romance and their brother is drawn into a street war."
9. Sausage Party
"After making a gruesome discovery about life beyond the supermarket, an affable sausage strives to save his fellow foods in this raunchy comedy."
10. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."