Adam Sandler's Latest Movie Soars to the Top of Netflix Top 10

The latest Netflix movie starring and produced by Adam Sandler is much different than his other films on the streaming service. This past weekend, Netflix released the teen dramedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which stars all four members of Sandler's family. Sandler, his wife, and his two daughters are all in the film, which follows two teenaged best friends who get caught up in drama ahead of their bat mitzvahs.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah may not feel like Sandler's zanier, more adult-focused comedies, but it's already showing that it can be as successful for Netflix as his previous efforts. The film has already risen to the top of the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list in the United States.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah in the number one overall position. Sandler's newest effort passed the likes of recent hits like Heart of Stone and The Pope's Exorcist.

