Adam Sandler's New Movie Is His Highest Rated Netflix Comedy Ever

In recent years, comedy legend Adam Sandler has made quite a few comedies for Netflix. Earlier this year, Murder Mystery 2 hit the streaming site, and You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah was just released this weekend. The new movie is a coming-of-age comedy based on the book by Fiona Rosenbloom. The film is a family affair with Sandler serving as a producer of the film as well as appearing in the movie alongside his real-life wife and daughters. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an impressive critics score, making it the highest-rated comedy of Sandler's Netflix era.

You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is currently up on the review site with a 95% critics score and 73% audience score. For comparison, Sandler's sports drama Hustle got a slightly lower 93% critics score last year. However, Hustle faired much better with audiences, earning a 93% audience score. This year's Murder Mystery 2, which saw Sandler re-teaming up with Jennifer Aniston, scored a 45% critics score and 46% audience score.

In 2020, Hubie Halloween scored a 51% critics score and a 47% audience score. In 2019, the first Murder Mystery ended up with a 44% critics score and a 45% audience score. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) in 2017 was also highly rated with a 92% critics score and 72% audience score. Sandler's first official Netflix movie, Sandy Wexler, earned a 27% critics score and a 39% audience score.

As for the movies Sandler produced for Netflix, but did not appear in, The Out-Laws currently has a 19% critics score and a 36% audience score. Last year, Home Team earned a 21% critics score and a 63% audience score. However, the stand-up specials Sandler produced for Netflix have faired better than most of his films. Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh earned a 90% critics score and a 91% audience score. He also appeared as himself in Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special, which earned a 100% critics score and an 85% audience score.

Adam Sandler Reacts To Bob Barker's Death:

The sad news broke today that the legendary host of The Price is Right, Bob Barker, passed away at age 99. Barker's death was confirmed by his publicist in a statement (via Today), which revealed the beloved game show host died on Saturday morning at his home in Los Angeles. "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World's Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us," Barker's publicist, Roger Neal, revealed. Tributes for Barker are already pouring in, and one comes from Adam Sandler, who worked with Barker in Happy Gilmore. In the film, The Price is Right host gets paired with Sandler's titular character during a celebrity golf tournament. The duo eventually gets into a fistfight, resulting in one of the most famous scenes from the film.

"The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!" Sandler wrote on Twitter.

Stay tuned fore more updates about Adam Sandler's partnership with Netflix.