Another Adam Sandler Movie Is Making Waves on Netflix

Over the past few years, Adam Sandler has established himself as the undisputed king of Netflix. Each and every movie on the service that features the comedy icon has had its time in the spotlight. It doesn’t matter of these movies are new originals that the Sandman produced for Netflix or if they’re his older titles that recently made their way to the streamer’s lineup, subscribers love watching anything that stars Adam Sandler.

The actor’s dominance has been proven once again, as yet another one of his forgotten films has found itself a substantial streaming audience after arriving on Netflix. The movie in question is The Longest Yard, and it’s currently one of Netflix’s most popular movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sandler’s 2005 remake of the classic sports comedy was a solid box office hit when it was released, despite premiering to middling reviews. 17 years later, the film is gaining some buzz on Netflix, where it currently stands as the seventh-most popular movie on the entire service. A newly added movie with Adam Sandler on the poster always seems to find success with Netflix subscribers, and The Longest Yard is no exception.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Don’t Look Up

“Two astronomers go on a media tour to warn humankind of a planet-killing comet hurtling toward Earth. The response from a distracted world: Meh.”

2. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

“When a distress signal pinpoints his grandfather’s location on an uncharted island, teen Sean Anderson teams with an unlikely ally: his stepfather.”

3. The Lost Daughter

“A woman’s quiet seaside vacation takes an unsettling turn when her fixation on a young mother staying at a nearby villa awakens memories from her past.”

4. Rise of the Guardians

“Jack Frost teams up with Santa, the Tooth Fairy and others to battle a malicious spirit determined to destroy the innocent beliefs of children.”

5. Dark Shadows

“Tim Burton’s take on the cult gothic soap follows a centuries-old vampire as he returns to his now-crumbling estate to meet his modern descendants.”

6. Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

“On the run from bullies, a group of trick-or-treating teenagers hide in a local haunted house and discover a trove of chilling takes unfolding within.”

7. The Longest Yard

“While doing time, a professional quarterback persuades a fellow convict and former coach to prepare a group of inmates for a game against the guards.”

8. Back to the Outback

“They might look dangerous, but these wildly misunderstood creatures have hearts of gold — and they’re breaking out of captivity on a quest to find home.”

9. Seal Team

“Fearless seal Quinn assembles a squad of misfit recruits to stand up to ruthless sharks with razor-sharp teeth and reclaim the open sea.”

10. The Town

“A career criminal’s star-crossed romance with a bank robbery witness stirs up trouble with authorities — and his own cutthroat crew of accomplices.”