Adam Sandler Confirms Reunion With Uncut Gems Directors for New Movie

Sandman and the Safdie Brothers are officially running it back. Adam Sandler delivered one of the best performances of his entire career back in 2019, trading in his usual comedy chops for gold chains and sleazy smiles in Josh and Benny Safdie's acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems. The role of Howard Ratner was unlike any other Sandler has played over the years and it was met with immediate praise, many believing he should have won an Oscar for the performance. Sandler and the Safdies made an incredible team and they're now preparing to work together for a second time.

During a recent interview with EW, Sandler confirmed that he is "going to do another movie with the Safdie brothers." This shouldn't come as much of a surprise, given how well-received their first partnership was. Unfortunately, Sandler didn't elaborate on the new project.

"They're working hard on it," he said of the Safdies. "Their work ethic is bananas. They're always working, always writing, always thinking. I don't know what I can tell you, but it's gonna be very exciting. It's different. But I don't want them to ever say, "What the hell did you tell him that for?' So I'll just let them talk [about it]."

There are no details available just yet regarding the new Sander/Safdie film, so there's no telling just yet when it will go into production or when it will eventually hit theaters. That said, we'll have no shortage of Sandler between now and the arrival of that next Safdie project. The Sandman has two new films coming to Netflix this year. Hustle, a movie about a basketball scout trying to strike gold with an unproven player, is hitting the streaming service this summer. Later in the year, Sandler can be seen in the movie Spaceman, alongside The Batman star Paul Dano.

Sandler also just wrapped filming on Murder Mystery 2, the sequel to one of the most-watched Netflix movies of all time. The comedy follow-up will see Sandler and Jennifer Aniston reuniting on-screen once again.

Are you looking forward to seeing what Adam Sandler has in store over the next couple of years? Let us know in the comments!