Adam Sandler's New Netflix Film Is the Best-Reviewed Film of His Career

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah currently has a 96% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Adam Sandler just broke a personal record with his latest Netflix movie, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. The film, which debuted on the streaming platform last week, currently has a 96 percent Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, making the film Sandler's highest rated film of his 34-year-long career to date. The film also has the distinction of being his highest rated Netflix comedy ever.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah's current Rotten Tomatoes score beats out 2022's Hustle at 93 percent, 2017's The Meyerowitz Stories at 92 percent, and 2019's Uncut Gems at 91 percent.

What Is You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah About?

Here's Netflix's official synopsis for You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah:

"Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry. Directed by Sammi Cohen, produced by Happy Madison and Alloy Entertainment, and also starring Idina Menzel, Sadie Sandler, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, and Jackie & Adam Sandler, You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah chronicles the high comedy and modern teen angst that comes with family, friendship, and first crushes."

Who Stars in You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah?

Sandler's new film is a family affair, with his daughter, Sunny Sandler, playing one of the lead roles. Sandler's wife (Jackie) and eldest daughter (Sadie) also star in the movie, as does the Sandman himself. The cast also includes Samantha Lorraine, Dylan Hoffman, Sarah Sherman, Dan Bulla, Ido Mosseri, Jackie Hoffman, Zaara Kuttemperoor, Luis Guzmàn, and Idina Menzel.

You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is directed by Sammi Cohen with a script from Alison Peck. Sandler and Tim Herlihy produce for Happy Madison, while Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton produce for Alloy Entertainment. Executive producers include Judit Maull, Kevin Grady, Barry Bernardi, and Greg Denny.

Director Sammi Cohen Says Working With Adam Sandler's Family Was "Magic"

During a recent interview with EW, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah director Sammi Cohen opened up about the "magic" that came from working alongside the entire Sandler crew.

"It's kind of this magic. I don't think I'll ever experience something quite like this [again]," Cohen said. "It's almost surreal because, first off, the Sandlers just made me a part of the family. I never felt like the outsider, I never felt like a guest. And what's incredible to watch is they do that with community. I think community and family are such pillars of being a Jewish person, and the Sandlers have this way of really making everyone feel like family and feel at home. And there's this sense of ease and show up as you are. When you feel like you're around family, you can just be more yourself. And that, I think, elicits just funnier jokes and there's less of a filter on everything. You can kind of just drop your shoulders and relax and have fun."

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is based on the novel of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom, with a script from Alison Peck. The film is now available to stream on Netflix.