The Addams Family 2 Trailer Released

Finally some news to lift your 𝔰𝔭𝔦𝔯𝔦𝔱𝔰 👻 #AddamsFamily2 – Back on the Big Scream Halloween 2021! pic.twitter.com/ITXeBOKV3p — The Addams Family (@meettheaddams) October 8, 2020

Movie fans got a nice Halloween surprise this week when MGM officially revealed that The Addams Family 2 was on its way, set to debut in theaters in October 2021. That's still a year away, but the studio is taking advantage of the current spooky season to get a head start on marketing its upcoming sequel. Wednesday brought the debut of the first poster for the new Addams Family movie, and the promise that folks would get to "Meet the Addams'" again on Thursday. Well, Thursday has arrived, and we now have our first look at The Addams Family 2.

This first footage from The Addams Family 2 brings back all of the beloved characters from the first installment, including Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, and Uncle Fester. You can take a look at what the new film has in store in the video above.

News of a sequel to The Addams Family was first reported late last year, following the debut of the first film. Directors Greg Tiernan and Conran Vernon spoke exclusively to ComicBook.com at the time, and explained their approach to the second installment.

"With any sequel like that you've got to move the characters forward and try and explore some new territory with them," Tiernan tells us. "So you know there's no point in just regurgitating the same stuff no matter how funny it might be. So obviously we can't say too much about it, but that's something that we will be doing. We laid the groundwork with this movie, especially for people who weren't familiar with the Addams Family. Because of course, has been over 20 years since the last major movie with the Addams', so there are a lot of younger [viewers], and especially younger generation who didn't know who these characters were at all. So we had to establish that in the first movie, and sort of reintroduce the characters as well as make sure that long time Addams fans recognize that they love the characters.

"So we did that, we feel successfully, in the current movie. And so the next step is to know well, how can we go bigger or better with these characters? So that's basically what we'll do soon, is develop and trace."

Are you looking forward to the new Addams Family movie next year? Let us know in the comments!