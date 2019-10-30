Adult Swim Releases Statement About Death of The Boondocks Star John Witherspoon

The passing of actor John Witherspoon has had an impact on many fans from his appearances in films such as the Friday series, and TV shows including The Wayans Bros. and The Boondocks. The actor has earned acclaim for his comedic roles in many films over the last few decades, but he has made waves in recent years because of his role on The Boondocks as well as his appearance on the new Chance the Rapper album The Big Day.

Now Adult Swim has released a statement addressing the actor’s passing, praising Witherspoon for his contributions to shows such as The Boondocks, Black Jesus, and Black Dynamite.

We all lost a grandad today. Farewell to an original member of the Adult Swim family.

John Witherspoon (1942-2019) pic.twitter.com/wyXJz3zdf6 — [adult swim] (@adultswim) October 30, 2019

The family of Witherspoon addressed the actor’s passing and posted a statement on social media that paid respects to his contributions to many fan-favorite franchises, recognizing him for his comedic talents and stern presence as a father figure in various TV shows and movies.

“It is with deep sadness we have to tweet this, but our husband & father John Witherspoon has passed away,” the statement reads. “He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years. We love you “POPS” always & forever.”

The Witherspoon family issued a more substantial statement to Deadline when news of his passing first became public knowledge.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” Witherspoon’s family said in a statement to Deadline. “He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”

One of Witherspoon’s final projects can be seen online where he released a recipe for cooking “Poor Man’s Gumbo” on his YouTube page.