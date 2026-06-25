After 25 Years, Shrek’s Best Character Is Finally Getting Their Own Movie (And the Star Is Back)

When the first Shrek movie premiered in 2001, it was like a bomb went off in the animation world, proving that films for kids and families could be made that were both irreverent and also a little naughty (especially if they joked about Disney’s long-standing fairy tale approach to the genre). Not only did the first film make almost $500 million globally, but it won the first ever Oscar for Best Animated Feature. It’s been over a decade since the last movie in the beloved Shrek franchise premiered, and though next summer is set to finally end that drought, it’s also apparently just the first step into expanding the series even more.

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Since the first Shrek was released, three sequels have followed, plus two spin-off films about Antonio Banderas’ Puss in Boots. Now, the series is moving forward with the spinoff that fans have wanted to see for over two decades, the story of Donkey. Universal and DreamWorks have officially set a release date for “Donkey, for June 30, 2028, with Eddie Murphy confirmed to return to voice the chatty sidekick character. According to a report from , the film will serve as the origin story of Donkey.

Eddie Murphy’s Donkey Movie Confirmed for 2028

Fans of Shrek may recall that Donkey’s first scene in the original movie was one that actually revealed some details about his origin story. In the first film, the talking Donkey is due to be turned over to Lord Farquaad’s army for money alongside the likes of Pinocchio and the three bears. The Old Woman that owned the donkey tries to sell him, only for Donkey to refuse to talk and make her look crazy.

It would be a little surprising for the Donkey movie to include the Old Woman from the first film in a major role, but it’s certainly possible that the spin-off might end in such a way that it sets up the events of the original Shrek. That said, Dreamworks may very well want to keep Donkey open-ended, potentially giving them three full franchises out of the Shrek series if it proves successful.

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It’s worth noting that the Shrek franchise has long been a staple for DreamWorks and Universal at the box office. The original film in the series made $488 million globally over twenty-five years ago, with Shrek 2 nearly reaching a billion in 2004. Though the third and fourth films didn’t quite match it, they both still made a sizeable amount of coin, with the last movie in the series being released back in 2010.

In the time since then, the box office landscape has not only changed drastically, but also become one that’s incredibly rewarding to animated movies for kids, as well as legacy sequels. To that end, Shrek 5 could become the highest-grossing in the franchise by a wide margin, setting up the series for even more sequels (and putting Donkey in a great spot a year later).

As exciting as a spinoff is about Donkey, who far and away has some of the most memorable lines from the entire Shrek film franchise, what’s also exciting is the team that will be behind it. Charlie Bean, who directed the live-action Lady and the Tramp and The Lego Ninjago Movie, is set to direct the film, with Matt Flynn (who has worked as a storyboard artist across a slew of DreamWorks titles, from Despicable Me to The Wild Robot) co-directing. Both are animation veterans, with Bean having directed high-profile films before, while Flynn is a staple for DreamWorks and has been around the studio for more than a decade.

With Shrek 5 arriving in theaters on June 30, 2027, and Donkey premiering exactly a year later, it’s not too far of a reach to guess that the first trailer for the spinoff will premiere next year. The question remains, do the people really WANT to know why Donkey can talk? The answer is probably yes, since the voice that comes out of his mouth will be Eddie Murphy’s.