Shrek 5 Roasts Frozen and Returns to Its Roots in First Teaser Trailer

With just over a year before the film officially arrives in theaters, DreamWorks and Universal Pictures have finally revealed the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Shrek 5. Set to debut in the summer of 2027, Shrek 5 previously made headlines with its updated animation style and new character designs (which some fans weren’t thrilled by). Now, though, the first look at the sequel has not only confirmed those designs have stuck around, but that the series still has the sick sense of humor that fans have come to expect. Check out the first trailer below.

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It’s worth noting that one of the first images seen in the Shrek 5 teaser is one that hardcore fans should recognize, with a storybook that is clearly reminiscent of William Steig’s children’s book Shrek! that inspired the entire series (though the similarities are pretty stark). From there, Shrek 5‘s first teaser shows that the series has spent the time since the last movie allowing the fantasy and fairy tale genres to become cultural landmarks once again, as one of the gags in the city of Further, Further Away has an Olaf-adjacent snowman ask in a gravely voice, “Wanna date a snowman?” clearly ribbing Disney’s Frozen.

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Central to Shrek 5‘s first trailer is the exact thing that a long-awaited sequel like this needs to make clear to the audience: your favorites are back. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz are all back in their roles of Shrek, Donkey and Fiona, with the trailer confirming that the dynamic between them is all very much the same. Murphy’s Donkey does the bulk of the talking in the trailer, returning to the well of singing songs loudly and badly to show off at a given moment. It’s the right move for a teaser trailer to a film that’s a year away, not only confirming its existence to the audience but reassuring them that what they liked about the series before it is still intact.

The original trio from the franchise aren’t alone, though, with a slew of newcomers set to appear as well. Zendaya (The Odyssey, Dune franchise) lends her voice to the film as Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia, appearing alongside Marcello Hernandez (Saturday Night Live) and Skyler Gisondo (Superman) as Felicia’s brothers, Fergus and Farkle.

The team working behind the scenes on Shrek 5 is also full of franchise heavy hitters, though, with Conrad Vernon and Walt Dohrn directing the film. Vernon previously co-directed the second film in the franchise, along with other DreamWorks movies, but has also voiced Gingerbread Man in every Shrek movie to date. Dohrn, on the other hand, was a writer and artist on the second and third films, and Head of Story on the fourth Shrek.

Fans wondering why, after all this time, a new Shrek is finally happening need to look no further than the box office of the original movies. The first film managed to bring in over $488 million globally over twenty-five years ago, with the sequel nearly reaching a billion in 2004. The third and fourth films in the Shrek series managed to bring in $808 million and $752 million, respectively, but it’s worth noting that there hasn’t been a main “Shrek” movie in theaters for sixteen years.

In that time, audiences have not only evolved, but animated family films have only grown, and legacy sequels have become one of the biggest money drivers in Hollywood. All of that should combine into making Shrek 5 a MAJOR hit upon release, one that could easily top a billion dollars. Starting the marketing campaign for the movie this early is also a sign that Universal knows this too, and are prepping a push to make this one a blockbuster come next summer.

Shrek 5 will be released in theaters on June 30, 2027.